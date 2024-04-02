Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: jordan blum, Minor Threats, patton oswalt, scott hepburn

Sadistic Teen Titans, The Action, in Patton Oswalt's Minor Threats

Sadistic Teen Titans, The Action, in Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blumm and Scott Hepburn's Minor Threats from Dark Horse Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary "Minor Threats" returns to Dark Horse Comics, featuring teen heroes The Action.

Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum's series combines noir with superhero elements.

Forthcoming issues explore the fallouts of a supervillain's reign and inner turmoil.

Series described as a blend of "Watchmen", "The Wire", and "The Boys".

Tomorrow sees the return of Minor Threats from Dark Horse Comics, the superhero series by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum and Scott Hepburn that they describe as "Watchmen meets The Wire" but also "in the vein of Sin City, Black Hammer, and The Boys". Oh and Akira cycle slides as well of course,

The solicitation for next month's issue mentions "the sadistic teen heroes, The Action", but they'll first be appearing in tomorrow's comic. With notes of Invincible, Harley Quinn, Hack/Slash, this is a very different Teen Titans. But there are some similarities..

Minor Threats: Fastest Way Down is published by Dark Horse tomorrow.

MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #1 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE

JAN241173

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A/CA) Scott Hepburn

The hit superhero saga that's Watchmen meets The Wire returns from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum and superstar artist Scott Hepburn. Frankie Follis AKA the costumed criminal Playtime has won. Twilight City's greatest hero The Insomniac and its greatest villain The Stickman are dead, allowing Frankie to unify the super crook underworld and assert herself as the Queenpin of Redport. But Frankie is feeling the pressure from every side. Rival gangs are challenging her authority, Scalpel her consigliere is pushing her to legitimize her empire, and the act of murdering The Insomniac has broken something deep inside her. Frankie is about to learn the hard way… heavy is the head that wears the supervillain crown. In the vein of Sin City, Black Hammer, and The Boys, this noir-ish superhero caper, focuses on a lower-class kind of criminal, similar to the Coen Bros most pulpy films, but set in a high concept world of heroes and villains.In Shops: Apr 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99

MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #2 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE

FEB240979

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A/CA) Scott Hepburn

With Brain Tease out of the picture, the sadistic teen heroes, The Action, have set their sights on Frankie as they tear through Redport to uncover the truth about The Insomniac's death. Meanwhile Frankie's recent reckless behavior begins to jeopardize her criminal empire, putting her in direct conflict with her partner Scalpel. It's Minor Threat vs Minor Threat in a brutal rooftop battle for the ages. All that and "justice for Snakestalker" as the second arc of the Minor Threats saga continues…In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $4.99

MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #3 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE

MAR241095

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A/CA) Scott Hepburn

Loretta Follis has been a mother, a grandmother and an infamous supercrook named Toy Queen… but tonight she's become a target. When a group of ruthless teen heroes come to her apartment complex to capture her as bait for her daughter Frankie, Loretta decides to pick up her Jack-in-the-Box gun for one last fight. It's octogenarian supervillain vs tween sidekick psychopaths in brutal winner takes all. The body count will rise in a story we call "Last Stand at La Leyenda."In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $4.99

MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #4 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE

APR241069

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A/CA) Scott Hepburn

Playtime vs The Action. Blood! Revenge! And dragons! Frankie will risk her entire supervillain criminal empire to save her daughter from clutches of the twisted teen heroes and their unlikely ally Reptilian. All the while Scalpel races to save the life of a Minor Threat at death's door. The future of Twilight City will be decided here in the second volume's action-packed finale to the costumed crime saga by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Scott Hepburn.In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!