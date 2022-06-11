Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #3 Preview: Agony and Ecstacy

Mr. Agony and Mr. Ecstacy stalk their prey in this preview of Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #3, in stores on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #3

DC Comics

0422DC157

0422DC158 – Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #3 Francesco Francavilla Cover – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Lisandro Estherren, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Reiko Murakami

It's not in the Corinthian's nature to save a life—but if he wants to understand the nature of the Smiling Man, he's going to have to protect one of the few people to have ever seen him. Unfortunately, considering the strict orders he's been given by Dream, saving a life very much endangers his own…

In Shops: 6/14/2022

SRP: $3.99

