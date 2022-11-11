Sarah Jones Makes It Grim Up North for Thought Bubble

Comic book creator Sarah Jones is bringing something brand new from London to Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend. Sarah Jones tells me "I'll have the first volume of Grim, my new comic. It's a series about a lonely, overworked Grim Reaper who for hundreds of years has just had a talking crow for company. On his rounds he saves a mysterious girl, Arella, from a fire to be his assistant. But there's more to Grim, Arella and Crow than meets the eye. This is mostly a mystery story with some wholesome themes, around healing from self-hatred and finding value in yourself. I'll have the comic available from myself at Table 75A in Redshirt Hall and then later on my Etsy store." I will be picking up a copy from all accounts… will you?

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!