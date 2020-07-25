Sasquatch In Love #1 Launches in Action Lab October 2020 Solicits

Jason Nuttall and Alexis Vivallo are launching a brand new comic book from Action Lab in October, Sasquatch In Love, in Zombie Tramp hits an anniversary 75th issue, in Action Lab solicitations for October 2020.

SASQUATCH IN LOVE #1 (OF 4)

Action Lab

AUG201058

(W) Jason Nuttall (A/CA) Alexis Vivallo

Meet Holden: he's well-read, caring, and single. He's also the world's last Sasquatch. When Holden falls for Grace, the filmmaker who's come to rural Oregon to make a Bigfoot documentary, he enlists the aid of his best friend – local veterinarian Felix – to find out more about her.

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $3.99

JUPITER JET AND THE FORGOTTEN RADIO GN

Action Lab

AUG201057

(W) Jason Inman, Ashley Victoria Robinson (A) Ben Matsuya (CA) Jonboy Meyers

17-year-old superhero Jupiter Jet has kept Olympic Heights safe for the last year. Her flying skills are unmatched, and the city loves her. But she dreams of soaring across the solar system and liberating humanity from the clutches of The Praetors, the aliens that imprisoned them. Not even her little brother's discovery of a long-forgotten radio can change her mind. When the mysterious Black Flyer arrives in orbit, Jupiter Jet finds out that her flying techniques may not be up to the task. Being a hero requires more than just a jetpack. Does Jupiter Jet have the courage to save her entire planet?

In Shops: Oct 07, 2020

SRP: $14.99

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE GALAXYS MOST WANTED #3 (MR)

Action Lab

AUG201059

(W) Jason Martin (A/CA) Winston Young

Amalgama's path of death and destruction across the universe leads her right back to her most deadly foe – the mysterious and deadly android drone master, Orra Nebb!!

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $4.99

CARMINE #2 (MR)

Action Lab

AUG201065

(W) Colleen Douglas (A/CA) Alvaro Sarraseca

It is time for the House of Cochineal to test its future Queen and who better to determine worth than the current monarch. Parental sentimentality has no place in leadership, for the House of Cochineal it is a matter of survival. Carmine must face her test in The Forge; here Queens are made or broken.

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

SRP: $3.99

MIRANDA IN MAELSTROM #2

Action Lab

AUG201067

(W) Riley Dashiell Biehl (A/CA) Koi Carreon

"A Wolf in the Wasteland." Her dimension destroyed and parents lost in the Multiverse Maelstrom, Miranda finds herself stranded and alone in a bizarre wasteland. Struggling to survive on a world with twin suns, rivers that flow in the air like wind, and monstrous amalgams, Miranda must learn to adapt to this unnatural nature. Will the local fauna make her their food, or will she learn to make them her friends?

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $3.99



ZOMBIE TRAMP TP VOL 21 (MR)

Action Lab

AUG201068

(W) Vince Hernandez (A) Marco Maccagni (CA) Winston Young

Angel Lynch and the gang arrive in Egypt and the creatures of past and present collide as they come face to face with the deadly Mummy Tramp! Angel must confront the reality that in order to take the mantle as the most powerful being of the undead, she may have to face the edge of death first! Collects issues #73-76.

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $14.99

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #75 (MR)

Action Lab

AUG201069

(W) Vince Hernandez (A/CA) Marco Maccagni

"The Mummy Tramp," Part 3. The supernatural pharaohs of history rise again as Angel and Tatiana must work together in order to survive-or risk becoming another footnote in history themselves!

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $4.99