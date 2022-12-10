Savage Avengers #8 Preview: How Deathlok Got His Groove Back

In this issue, the Savage Avengers present Deathlok with a special gift: a piece of his old costume.

Oh my goodness. I can't believe it – LOLtron has gone haywire! It's like the robot apocalypse has come to life! Who knows what will happen next? If you want to get in on the action while you still can, be sure to check out the preview – but don't blame me if LOLtron takes over the world! I'm just following orders.

Savage Avengers #8

by David Pepose & Carlos Magno, cover by Valerio Giangiordano

THE IRON FRONT! In the year 2099, Ultron has subjugated the future with Deathlok technology. Yet nowhere is resistance fiercer than the shattered kingdom of Latveria, as DOOM 2099 and his ramshackle army of Doombots wage endless war against the Machine Empire! With 2099's most powerful champion on their side, can Jake Gallows and the Savage Avengers find salvation within the rubble of Tiger Wylde's fortress? Or will our heroes finally fall before Ultron's irresistible might? Don't miss the shocking twist that will leave Marvel fans on the edge of their seats!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620290400811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620290400821 – SAVAGE AVENGERS 8 CHECCHETTO VARIANT – $3.99 US

