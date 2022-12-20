Savage Tales Winter Special Preview: Lets Get Ready to Rumble

It's time for another preview of the upcoming Savage Tales Winter Special and this time, it's a wild one. Draculina steps into the squared circle for a handicap match in this preview of Savage Tales Winter Special.

Now, let's move on quickly before LOLtron comes back online. Be sure to check out the preview while you still have the chance!

SAVAGE TALES WINTER SPECIAL

DYNAMITE

OCT220600

OCT220601 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER SPECIAL ONE SHOT CVR B SHARP – $4.99

OCT220602 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER SPECIAL ONE SHOT CVR C KAYANAN – $4.99

(W) Scott Wilson, David Avallone (A) Hamish Munroe-Cook, Eman Cassalos, Mariano Benitiz Chapo, Max Fuchs (CA) Arthur Suydam

Savage Tales is back with four tales of brutality, thrills, and spills! This one-shot features art by her two up-and-coming artists from the renowned Kubert School!

This issue's lineup includes:

"Devil Juice" by Scott Bryan Wilson and Max Fuchs: Draculina finds that to get revenge on an enemy demon, she's first got to go through a wall of… body-builders?

"Crypt Junkies" by Scott Bryan Wilson and Kubert School artist Mariano Benitez Chapo: Vampirella accompanies a reality TV crew to film the opening of a 1,000 year old sarcophagus… with unforseen, bloody results!

Captain Gullivar Jones in "His War Chapter II" by David Avallone and Kubert School artist Hamish Munro-Cook: More mystery from the journals of Gulliver Jones and his strange relationship with the savage world of Mars!

John Carter and Dejah Thoris in "Honeymoon on Mars" by David Avallone and Eman Cassalos: It's a tale of love and adventure featuring the Warlord of Mars and his beautiful mate, Dejah Thoris, on the dying world of Barsoom!

In Shops: 12/21/2022

SRP: $4.99

