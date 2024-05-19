Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: if, john krasinski, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Weekend Box Office

John Krasinski's IF Wins Weekend Box Office, Below Expectations

John Krasinski's IF won the Weekend Box Office, though it also came in below expectations. Overseas was a different story.

John Krasinski can go to sleep tonight knowing that he has the number one film at the box office, as his movie IF took in $35 million, about $5 million below tracking. Minus Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes last week, which continues the trend of underperforming films at the box office, as we remain -20% off from last year. The film took a beating overseas, taking in only $20 million in 58 countries. Ouch. Domestically, it has to hope that nobody cares about a certain lasagna-loving cat next week. More on that later.

John Krasinski Beats The Apes, Who Hold Strong

John Krasinski ended up sending the Apes to second place, though that film had a stronghold with $26 million, a drop of only -55 % and right in line with the previous entries in the franchise. That film also crossed the $100 million mark. Third place goes to The Strangers: Chapter One, with $12 million. That is above the last movie in the franchise and $4 million above their budget—a rare in for horror in 2024. Fourth place was The Fall Guy, continuing to tumble with $8.4 million. There is now pretty much no way that film gets to the $100 million mark. Rounding out the top five was Challengers with $2.3 million, as it is now available to watch at home on rental digitally.

The weekend box office top five for May 19th:

IF- $35 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes- $26 million The Strangers: Chapter One- $12 million The Fall Guy- $8.4 million Challengers- $2.3 million

Next week, John Krasinski will not be so lucky. Memorial Day is upon us, and two major openings will occur. First, The Garfield Movie will launch for families, and looking to relaunch the franchise. Second, one of the big ones opens as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga rages into theaters. No doubt that those two will be first and second, but in which order? I have serious doubts about Furiosa opening huge, but not Garfield. I see the cat winning with $55 million and Furiosa coming in second at $47 million, slightly above Fury Road. That would make for a big holiday weekend in a box office that really needs it.

