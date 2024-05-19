Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG Mobile Reveals New Car Collaboration With SSC

A couple of new cars have been added as options in PUBG Mobile, as the game has launched a new partnership with SSC until July.

Article Summary PUBG Mobile partners with SSC to feature hypercars Tuatara and Striker.

Exclusive SSC vehicles driveable in-game until July 9th, with two colorways.

Krafton showcases SSC's innovation in PUBG with new World of Wonder maps.

SSC CEO Jerod Shelby and Tencent's Vincent Wang express collaboration excitement.

Krafton has formed a new partnership with automotive maker SSC to bring a couple of their cars to PUBG Mobile as part of a new collaboration. The two have added a pair of hypercars to the mix in the form of the Tuatara and Tuatara Striker, both of which you'll find on the maps as vehicle options to run and gun in. What's more, in the weeks to come, the team will also add official SSC maps World of Wonder. We have more details and a pair of quotes about the new collab below.

PUBG Mobile x SSC

Until July 9th, the collaboration will see two of SSC North America's hypercars, the Tuatara and Tuatara Striker, introduced into PUBG Mobile, with each model available in two colorways. The Tuatara, which holds the record for the fastest production car and can reach speeds over 300mph, in Rose Phantom and Sky Crane, and the Tuatara Striker, notable for its versatility, power, and futuristic design, in Dawn's Edge and Blue Nightscape. Established in 1998 by CEO Jerod Shelby, SSC was born out of a desire to challenge the dominance of European manufacturers in the high-performance supercar industry. SSC's vehicles are characterised by their sleek designs, luxurious interiors, and cutting-edge engineering, as well as their powerful twin-turbocharged V8 engines.

"We're thrilled to bring to life our collaboration with SSC, adding an exciting new dimension to the gameplay experience," said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games. "SSC's commitment to innovation and performance has solidified its reputation as a leader in the automotive industry, and we're proud to offer this level of sophistication to our players."

"We're incredibly excited to introduce our hypercars, the Tuatara and Tuatara Striker, into the PUBG Mobile battlegrounds, providing the chance for players to experience the speed and excitement of SSC North America's iconic vehicles in a whole new dimension," said Jerod Shelby, SSC's Founder and CEO.

