High Society: New Romantasy Webcomic Comes to Manta on May 18th

High Society is a new original romantasy webcomic series coming to Manta Comics on May 18th 2024, the latest entry in the popular genre

High Society is a new romantasy webcomic coming on May 18th, 2024, from the digital comics platform Manta. Produced in-house by Manta Studios and with an original story by Gyeonu, High Society tells the story of a marriage of convenience that takes an unexpected turn and promises a captivating tale that blends humor and romance. "Romantasy," in case you were wondering, is a new genre name for "romance" and "fantasy" since it blends the two genres together. It is not surprising, considering that these types of stories have become prominent in the publishing and romance readers world since the 2000s. Frankly, it's surprising that the name was only coined in the past twelve months.

In the world of High Society, Cesare, a young man desperate to avoid an arranged marriage, finds himself in an unlikely partnership with Adele, a spirited shoeshine girl from the slums. Striking a three-month deal, Adele agrees to help Cesare evade matrimony's clutches. However, as Cesare embarks on this unconventional charade, he finds himself increasingly drawn to Adele's sincerity – a stark contrast to the women he's accustomed to. As their paths continue to intertwine, the line between pretense and true connection begins to blur.

With a diverse array of original webcomics spanning genres such as romance, fantasy, action/adventure, and drama, Manta has been a pioneering force in the webcomic landscape. High Society proudly joins Manta's roster of top-tier titles, including fan favorites like Under the Oak Tree, I've Become a True Villainess, and Betrayal of Dignity.

Manta's extensive and powerful intellectual property portfolio has solidified its position as an IP powerhouse in the industry. Notably, Under the Oak Tree is slated for a print release later this year, while I've Become a True Villainess is set to captivate audiences in an audio drama format, premiering on June 11.

Manta Comics can be accessed on their website or as an app.

