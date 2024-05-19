Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, cyber force, cyberforce, top cow

The Return Of Marc Silvestri's Cyber Force For 2024

Top Cow is bringing back a founding Image Comics title Cyber Force, courtesy of winners of their 2022 Top Cow Talent Hunt.

Top Cow is bringing back a founding Image Comics title Cyber Force, courtesy of winners of their 2022 Top Cow Talent Hunt, Billy Muggelberg and Bruno Abdias in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits and solicitations.

CYBER FORCE SHOOTOUT (ONE SHOT)

(W) Billy Muggelberg (A/CA) John Starr, Bruno Abdias

Top Cow Talent Hunt 2022 winners BILLY MUGGELBERG and rising-star artist** BRUNO ABDIAS** debut in the industry with an action-packed tale from the world of CYBER FORCE!

Set in the REBIRTH era, Cyber Data Industries tasks one of their operatives, Cyber Force's Ballistic, with tracking down an Aphrodite IV android that has gone rogue. It's up to Ballistic to hunt the walking weapon of mass destruction down, but if C.D.I. is willing to destroy anything or anyone that does not fit in neatly with their plans, what does that mean for her? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

Cyber Force was a comic book series created by Marc Silvestri in 1992 through his publishing studio, Top Cow Productions, and published by Image Comics, originally in association with Malibu Comics. Created by and illustrated by Marc Silvestri, the mini-series was written by his brother, Eric Silvestri, about a team of mutants who were captured by Cyberdata, an enormous corporation planning to take over the world. The mutants were experimented on and had their abilities enhanced with cybernetic implants in hopes of making them S.H.O.C.s (Special Hazardous Operations Cyborgs). The mutants subsequently escaped and banded together as Cyber Force, determined to defeat Cyberdata. An ongoing series was launched in October 1993 with a one-shot, with script and art by Walter Simonson, and a new monthly series was published by Image for 35 issues, with David Finch taking over as artist.

The series was revived a number of times over the decades, including being given away for free via Kickstarter. The fifth volume in 2015 was a digital-only series released on Webtoon before going to print in 2018. But since then there has been a dearth of Cyber Force aside from a 30th Anniversary collection… until this August.

