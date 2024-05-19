Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, planet of the apes, wes ball

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Filmmaker Talks Timeline Details

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Wes Ball shares new details about the film's intended timeline.

Article Summary Wes Ball discusses 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' timeline ambiguity.

Ball hints at a world where Caesar's legacy and human structures have faded.

Director highlights the dominance of apes and a new tyrant ape leader's rise.

The new 'Planet of the Apes' film expands the franchise with a fresh narrative.

Based on the trailer, it became pretty evident that the new Planet of the Apes film (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) has taken another massive leap in their continuity, offering new characters, new complications, and plenty of new opportunities for storytelling. One of these is the transition into a new generation, with some characters pulling inspiration from those who came before (namely Caesar). Now, the film's director is speaking up about the film's timeline and why you might not get all the answers you hoped for.

During an interview with TechRadar, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball addressed the intended timeline of the film and how it is specifically meant to keep viewers in the dark about a specific timeframe. Ball explains to the publication, "We never really put a date on it, to be honest, which was a brilliant move on our writers' part. I think it's good for people to have their own interpretation of what [that time jump] is." Ball then elaborates on the legacy of Caesar and how time passing has altered the trajectory of the franchise, adding, "It's long enough that Caesar's legacy has been lost, and that the landscape around the apes has slowly collapsed into nature. It's enough time for myth and legend to have taken over."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Official Cast and Synopsis

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

The newest installment of the Planet of the Apes franchise is in theaters now.

