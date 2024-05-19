Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, caspar wijngaard, kieron gillen, The Power Fantasy

The Power Fantasy by "Heavyweight" Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard

The Power Fantasy by Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard is a new series launching in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits, and on the cover.

I managed to see a few pages of this in the pub the other week. It does look rather lovely. The Power Fantasy by Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard, a new series launching in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits and solicitations, and indeed on the front cover.

And here's a preview of the comic to share with everyone… a superhero comic book about superpeople, six of whom have the destructive capability of the USA nuclear arsenal and who must never fight each other or the world will end. A Mutually Assured Destruction power fantasy for the superpowers. With the tagline "the eternal fight against fighting", or as we used to call it "screwing for virginity." It's almost an ante-thesis for a superhero comic book, which is probably the point. If you wanted to call this a cross between The Wicked + The Divine and Uber, I don't think Kieron would mind very much. Though he may have an issue with being called a "heavyweight" on the solicitations cover. Certainly I will be mocking him with the phrase at the earliest opportunity.

As for how it is going, in his recent newsletter, Gillen states "I sent Caspar an outline for twelve issues on Friday, so he could see in detail the shape of the thing. Sequencing the material was a joy – it moves from "here is stories that exist in this world" to "Here is an actual story." That's the thing with a multi-plot with a group cast – it's very modular, and you're looking to sequence to create meaning. The Power Fantasy is probably the most group cast story I've done since Uber. WicDiv always had Laura as a central thrust. DIE primarily has Ash at the core. Here, the core character(s) is going to be harder to discern. It's a social group. A social group who can destroy the world, but a social group nevertheless.

POWER FANTASY #1 CVR A CASPAR WIJNGAARD

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Caspar Wijngaard

SERIES PREMIERE "Superpowered." You have certain preconceptions. They're incorrect. Here, that word has a specific technical definition. Namely, "any individual with the destructive capacity of the nuclear arsenal of the USA."

There are six such people on Earth. The planet's survival relies on them never coming into conflict.

Come dance to the ticking of the doomsday clock with KIERON GILLEN (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, DIE) and CASPAR WIJNGAARD (HOME SICK PILOTS, ALL AGAINST ALL).

The eternal fight against fighting starts now. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

