Scholastic Graphix Expands to Draw Younger Readers

Scholastic Graphix is the biggest publisher of graphic novels in North America. It dwarfs the likes of Marvel and DC in bookstore sales. And now, for 2021, is expanding to create titles specifically designed for 7 to 10 years olds, with a new line called Graphix For Younger Readers. They already publish books that appeal to that age range as well as to older children, but are now expanding younger. They state "Children are eager to read graphic novels, and graphic novels are the fastest-growing book sales category with sales up 25% from last year. And Graphix is leading the way in publishing graphic novels that kids love to read. We're the home of Dav Pilkey (Captain Underpants, Dog Man, Cat Kid Comic Club), Raina Telgemeier (Smile, Sisters, Guts), Kazu Kibuishi (Amulet), and Jeff Smith (Bone)."

They also provide the following bulletpoints:

Younger Graphix Titles Are A Great Addition To The Classroom

The books are leveled by experts for second and third graders.

Text comprehension is supported by easy-to-follow illustrations, which teach visual literacy.

Approachable page counts mean that students can easily finish the books, creating a sense of accomplishment.

Parents Will Want Their Kids to Read Younger Graphix Titles

Engaging plots and unforgettable characters will get kids excited to read.

Younger Graphix titles are books that kids will reread again and again.

These titles foster literacy and instill a lifelong love of reading in children.

Kids Love Them

Graphic novels are fun to read.

The stories and artwork are appealing.

Readers will enjoy the humorous stories and unforgettable characters.

And they highlight the following titles Bubun & Bonbon, Squidding Around and Banana Fox.

Graphic novels, especially for younger readers, have been booming during lockdown, and Scholastic Graphix are doubling down.