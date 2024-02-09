Posted in: Comics, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: 2025, spoilers

SCOOP: DC Comics Kills Off Major Superman Figure Ahead Of 2025 Event

There are significant spoilers coming, that a certain death in a certain upcoming Superman comic kicks off a major Superman event in 2025,

Article Summary Spoilers! DC Comics has an upcoming Superman comic that will feature a major DC death.

The event sets the stage for a major Superman storyline in 2025.

DC aren't promoting the event or the death before the comic goes to FOC.

But it goes to FOC this weekend.

This week sees the third issue of the twelve-issue Kneel Before Zod by Joe Casey and Dan McDaid go to DC Comics' Final Order Cut-Off for comic book retailers. And Bleeding Cool has received a leak that finally reached us from Megacon in Florida last weekend, which suggests that comic book retailers are likely to have significantly underordered this comic book. Certainly, DC Comics is keeping publicity on the low down for this one. And this is where Bleeding Cool steps in. Now, there are significant spoilers coming, and the intent is that Kneel Before Zod is to kick off a major Superman event in 2025 with its twelfth and final issue. But it all really starts with issue three. So we need a big big Spoiler Warning for this occasion. You have been warned.

So where were we? Oh yes, General Zod in the Kneel Before Zod has been gathering the troops for New Krypton, as well as pissing off his son Lor-Zod, but Lor-Zod's mother and Zod's right-hand woman Ursa is not so convinced of his worthiness.

And so the second issue ended with her getting Zod to kneel before her. We suggested that might mean a change in title for the third issue, but we were wrong. So very wrong.

Because in Kneel Before Zod #3, Ursa is going to die. Very visibly, very clearly, there is no coming back from this one. This is The Death Of Ursa. And what that means for Zod, Lor-Zod, Superman, Earth.., well, that all starts here and will play out into next year.

Ursa first appeared in the 1978 film Superman: The Movie, played by Sarah Douglas and more prominently in Superman II, and only made her comic book debut in Action Comics #845 in 2007. A similar character, Faora, made several appearances in the Superman comics, a Phantom Zone villain who first appeared in Action Comics #471 in 1977 while the first film was in the midst of production.

Following DC Rebirth, Ursa has been reintroduced in the new continuity as Zod's wife, along with their son Lor-Zod, planning to create a New Krypton.

This is not a rumour, this is not gossip, this is not an imaginary story. This is happening; the Superman event will follow, and it all starts in Kneel Before Zod #3. Even after this article, no one will have ordered enough copies. Too many shops think this is an inconsequential spin-off mini-series that, at best, sets up Sinister Sons. It's far, far more than that… and yeah maybe, just maybe, you might want to pick up the first two issues while they are still at cover price.

Here's the Lunar listing

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #3 (OF 12) CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

(W) Joe Casey (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

KNEEL BEFORE…URSA! Palace intrigue infects the House of Zod as war comes to New Kandor! What kind of chaos is wrought when alien invaders unleash their secret failsafe weapon? Who will survive? Who will die? You can't afford to miss this major turning point in the cataclysmic cosmic saga of Zod! Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 2/11/2024 In-Store Date: 3/5/2024

And the Diamond listing.

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #3 (OF 12) CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Ursa does not appear on the covers for the fourth issue in April, just the third issue…

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #4 (OF 12) CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

(W) Joe Casey (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

THE AFTERMATH OF WAR! The brutal invasion of New Kandor has cost its supreme ruler everything he holds dear! But there will be a reckoning–and General Zod will not rest until he has enacted his bloody revenge! Let the universe tremble as Casey and McDaid deliver the newest chapter of DC's darkest cosmic odyssey. Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 3/10/2024 In-Store Date: 4/2/2024

