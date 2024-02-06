Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Kneel Before Zod, Superman 78

Will Kneel Before Zod Need To Be Renamed For Issue #3? (Spoilers)

Kneel Before Zod #2 by Joe Casey and Dan McDaid is telling tales of one of Superman's greatest enemies, General Zod, but he is not alone.

Article Summary Kneel Before Zod #2 delves into General Zod's struggles and Ursa's ascent.

Ursa may take the lead, prompting a potential comic title change to Kneel Before Ursa.

Superman '78 continues with Lex Luthor and Superman forming an unexpected alliance.

General Zod is driven to protect New Kandor from alien invasion in Issue #2.

Kneel Before Zod #2 by Joe Casey and Dan McDaid is telling the new tales of one of Superman's greatest enemies, the Kryptonian General Zod, but he is not alone.

And I don't mean his son Lor-Zod, re-introduced last issue but already spinning off into his own series with Sinestro's son, Stinson in The Sinister Sons. But his mother, Ursa, created for the 1978 movie…

And she certainly has plans for General Zod. But it seems she also has plans for what she will do when General Zod will not live up to his image for his army. Because it turns out, he's been rather weak of late.

And it sounds like it is Ursa's time to step up and seize control. And maybe we might need a name change for this comic book.

Will issue 3 be renamed Kneel Before Ursa? That's what I'd do. Meanwhile, another Superman comic steeped in the seventies and eighties films, Superman '78, seems to reflect the current Superman run rather…

Lex Luthor and Superman working together, Lex Luthor giving Superman fighting tips mid-battle, and Superman going along with it?

Will this Superman be as much of a pushover as the one in his own ongoing series?

KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #2 (OF 12) CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

(W) Joe Casey (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

The cosmic tragedy of the House of Zod continues, as New Kandor's first nuclear family truly goes nuclear! With his newly christened homeworld a prime target for alien invasion, General Zod is forced to mine the darkest depths of his own soul in order to defend it. It's madness and mayhem on a galactic scale brought to you by the star-crossed team of Casey and McDaid!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/06/2024

SUPERMAN 78 THE METAL CURTAIN #4 (OF 6) CVR A GAVIN GUIDRY

(W) Robert Venditti (A/CA) Gavin Guidry

Metallo declares war against Superman on American soil! These two men of steel will duke it out in the nation's capital, and only one can be declared the winner! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/06/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!