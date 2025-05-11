Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Casey Jones, tmnt

SCOOP: IDW To Publish TMNT Spinoff Comic, Casey Jones

SCOOP: IDW Publishing to publish a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spinoff comic, TMNT: Casey Jones, in September 2025

It may have escaped your notice, but Bleeding Cool ran an exclusive scoop on IDW publishing a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spinoff, Shredder by Dan Watters. Well, now we are doing it again. Well, what else were you going to do on a Sunday but read this? So, yes, as the article headline says, IDW Publishing is going to put out a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spinoff comic starring Casey Jones with art by Amancay Nahuelpan and covers by Danny Earls for the 17th of September.

Arnold Bernid "Casey" Jones was created by Turtles creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in the one-shot, Raphael: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, published by Mirage Comics in 1985. Casey Jones is a vigilante and was created as a parody of such characters, with long dark hair, an ice hockey mask, cut-off biking gloves, weapons in a golf bag over his shoulder, and a love interest for April O'Neil. He was first voiced by Pat Fraley in the 1987 cartoon, Marc Thompson in the 2003 cartoon, Chris Evans in the 2007 film, Josh Peck in the 2012 series, and Haley Joel Osment in the 2022 film adaptation of the 2018 series, by Elias Koteas in the 1990 and 1993 films and by Stephen Amell in the 2016 film.

We'll let you know more as we have it. In September, it will be joined by a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Annual 2025 written by Kenny Porter, with covers by Santolouco and Byrne.

And in August, and totally busting the lede, a new addition to the IDW solicits, TMNT: Journeys #1, written by Peter Laird, is scheduled for the 10th of August. That's all I know about it. What will it be? There is no other sign of it on Google yet, though this article may be included in a few minutes.

