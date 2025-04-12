Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Dan Watters, tmnt

SCOOP: Dan Watters To Write TMNT Spinoff Comic, The Shredder

Dan Watters to write The Shredder, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book spinoff from IDW Publishing in August

Article Summary Dan Watters takes on The Shredder in a new TMNT spinoff from IDW coming August 2025.

The Shredder spinoff will feature covers by Stjepan Sejic, Kael Ngu, and Dike Ruan.

Shredder is the iconic TMNT villain and rival to the turtles and Master Splinter.

Dan Watters boasts an impressive resume with titles from DC, Marvel, and more.

Dan Watters is writing a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, a spin-off series for The Shredder, from IDW Entertainment in August 2025. There will be covers from Stjepan Sejic, Kael Ngu and Dike Ruan, and one of them may even be drawing the comic. I am sure we will learn more in a month or so… or maybe at this weekend's C2E2; you never know.

Dan Watters is an English comics writer, the co-creators of comics such as Limbo, Coffin Bound, The Seasons Have Teeth, The Six Fingers and Home Sick Pilots as well as his work on DC Comics' Sandman Presents: Lucifer, House Of Whispers, Arkham City: The Order of the World, Sword of Azrael, Detective Comics and currently writing Nightwing and Batman: Dark Patterns. He has also written The Incal prequel Dying Star, Loki for Marvel, Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives! for Skybound/Image, Doctor Who for Titan and the GI Joe Destro mini-series for the Energon Universe. This will be Dan Watters' first work for IDW publishing, I think, but as you can see, his credentials are strong.

The Shredder is a supervillain and the main antagonist of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The character debuted in the very first issue of the comic in 1984, and has since endured as the archenemy of the turtles and their master Splinter ever since. The Shredder is the alter ego of Oroku Saki, the ruthless leader of a criminal ninja organization known as the Foot Clan.

A suit of armour equipped with metal blades and tekko-kagi, loosely based on that of a samurai, serves as the Shredder's visual motif. He has been played in live-action adaptations by James Saito, François Chau, Tohoru Masamune, and Brian Tee, but is probably best known for his portrayal in the original cartoon series in the eighties.

