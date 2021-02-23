SCOOP: HaHa Crosses Over With Ice Cream Man For Final Issue

It's a scoop! And ice-cream scoop! The hit series HaHa from W. Maxwell Prince, the co-creator of Ice Cream Man from Image Comics with Martín Morazzo, is going to cross the streams. I have no idea if this is going to help launch the much-rumoured shared continuity Image Comics universe we have been hearing about for a year or so, but it can't hurt.

In June, Bleeding Cool understand that the sixth and final issue issue of Haha, the dark comic horror anthology series about clowns, will tell the origin story of Happy Hank. Hank is the very happy clown who first appeared in Ice Cream Man #8, co-created by Martín Morazzo, and Hank will steal the spotlight for this issue.

Copies of Ice Cream Man #8 have recently sold from between $8 to $20, but the Hank The Clown variant above has recently sold for a whopping $60. Might this move from HaHa push that even further?

And although this is the final issue of HaHa, that won't be the end of it. Looking back at Ice Cream Man, we also saw digital-first issues in Quarantine Comix, multiple reprints and sellouts, and complementary Thank You variants shipped to retailers in appreciation of their support. But what other tomfoolery might W. Maxwell Prince have up his sleeve? Or pull out of his hat? Or suirt out of his plastic flower when you bend over to sniff it? It's been a while since his Seusstastic variant line, so we're curious to see what laugh-until-you-scream hijinks await us as the series comes to an end. And Ice Cream Man starts serving up more and more scoops…

HaHa #6 will be published from Image Comics in June 2021. I wonder who the artist will be? Might Martín Morazzo make a return visit to HaHa?