Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, fcbd, free comic book day, jim lee

SCOOP: Jim Lee's Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman Dustjackets

Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman Hardcovers get Jim Lee Dustjackets for Free Comic Book Day 2026

Article Summary DC releases Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman hardcovers with exclusive Jim Lee dustjackets

These special editions debut in comic shops for Free Comic Book Day on May 2, 2026, priced at $24.99 each

Stories by Jason Aaron, Scott Snyder, and Kelly Thompson feature art from Rafa Sandoval, Nick Dragotta, and Hayden Sherman

Retailer final order cutoff for these Absolute editions is February 2, 2026—don’t miss out on the FCBD exclusives

DC Comics is going to be issuing new hardcovers of the Absolute line with Jim Lee-designed dustjacket covers, made available in comic book stores for Free Comic Book Day 2026. Those won't be free, of course, but they might appeal to the footfall that Free Comic Book Day can bring. $24.99 each, they have an FOC for the 2nd of February for retailers to order them in, and will go on sale on Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, the 2nd of May, 2026.

Absolute Superman Vol. 1: Last Dust of Krypton: FCBD Exclusive Dust Jacket by Jim Lee

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Rafa Sandoval

ISBN: 9781799517115

Absolute Batman Vol. 1: The Zoo: FCBD Exclusive Dust Jacket by Jim Lee

Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Nick Dragotta

ISBN: 9781799517092

Absolute Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Last Amazon: FCBD Exclusive Dust Jacket by Jim Lee

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Hayden Sherman

ISBN: 9781799517108

DC Comics doesn't have any Absolute Universe content in their Free Comic Book Day offerings and has pulled back to only offer reprint material this year.

DC NEXT LEVEL FCBD 2026 SAMPLER

From the bold minds behind DC ALL IN comes DC NEXT LEVEL, a groundbreaking publishing initiative led by comics superstars Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson . This sampler offers fans an exclusive first look at the next wave of DC storytelling—talent driven, character-focused, and packed with fresh perspectives. Inside are previews of three explosive new series that redefine iconic characters for a new era: BATWOMAN #1 – Acclaimed writer Greg Rucka returns to the hero he helped define, teaming with visionary artist DaNi to chart a daring new mission for Kate Kane. LOBO #1 – The Eisner-nominated duo Skottie Young and Jorge Corona take the Main Man on a blood-soaked, universe-shattering ride from the aftermath of DC K.O. to the Source Wall. DEATHSTROKE: THE TERMINATOR #1 – Writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs) and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico (The Flash) unleash Slade Wilson in a brutal saga of violence, betrayal, and survival. This is your gateway to DC ALL IN Act II—a bold new era of storytelling that pushes the boundaries of the DC Universe. Don't miss this FCBD exclusive.

From the bold minds behind DC ALL IN comes DC NEXT LEVEL, a groundbreaking publishing initiative led by comics superstars and . This sampler offers fans an exclusive first look at the next wave of DC storytelling—talent driven, character-focused, and packed with fresh perspectives. Inside are previews of three explosive new series that redefine iconic characters for a new era: BATWOMAN #1 – Acclaimed writer returns to the hero he helped define, teaming with visionary artist to chart a daring new mission for Kate Kane. LOBO #1 – The Eisner-nominated duo and take the Main Man on a blood-soaked, universe-shattering ride from the aftermath of DC K.O. to the Source Wall. DEATHSTROKE: THE TERMINATOR #1 – Writer (Stray Dogs) and artist (The Flash) unleash Slade Wilson in a brutal saga of violence, betrayal, and survival. This is your gateway to DC ALL IN Act II—a bold new era of storytelling that pushes the boundaries of the DC Universe. Don't miss this FCBD exclusive. AQUAMANATEE #1 FCBD 2026 SPECIAL EDITION

From Ben Clanton , the beloved creator of Narwhal and Jelly, comes a hilarious and heartfelt new hero for the DC Universe! Meet Marlow the Manatee—he's sleepy, snacky, and a little… gassy. Definitely not your typical DC Super Hero. But when a twist of fate gives Marlow incredible powers and a chance to team up with his idol Aquaman, his dreams of adventure suddenly become reality. Can this bumbling, big-hearted manatee rise to the occasion and save the day—or will his awkward antics sink the mission before it starts? This FCBD special edition features the first chapter of the original graphic novel that's making waves with readers of all ages. Packed with humor, heart, and underwater heroics, AQUAMANATEE is the perfect splash for fans of Narwhal and Jelly, Dog Man, and the DC Universe!

From , the beloved creator of Narwhal and Jelly, comes a hilarious and heartfelt new hero for the DC Universe! Meet Marlow the Manatee—he's sleepy, snacky, and a little… gassy. Definitely not your typical DC Super Hero. But when a twist of fate gives Marlow incredible powers and a chance to team up with his idol Aquaman, his dreams of adventure suddenly become reality. Can this bumbling, big-hearted manatee rise to the occasion and save the day—or will his awkward antics sink the mission before it starts? This FCBD special edition features the first chapter of the original graphic novel that's making waves with readers of all ages. Packed with humor, heart, and underwater heroics, AQUAMANATEE is the perfect splash for fans of Narwhal and Jelly, Dog Man, and the DC Universe! DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #1 FCBD 2026 SPECIAL EDITION

It's the team-up you never saw coming—and will never forget! When the tyrannical Darkseid breaches dimensions in search of ultimate power, his conquest leads straight to the world of Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic and his friends have faced mad scientists and ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be more than they can handle alone. Enter the Justice League! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the fastest hero alive—The Flash—join Sonic in a race against cosmic annihilation. Can speed and strength stop the god of evil before two worlds fall? This Free Comic Book Day special edition kicks off an epic crossover event from writer Ian Flynn and artist Adam Bryce Thomas , with a stunning cover by Pablo M. Collar . Packed with action, surprises, and fan-favorite characters, this is one collision of universes you don't want to miss!

It's the team-up you never saw coming—and will never forget! When the tyrannical Darkseid breaches dimensions in search of ultimate power, his conquest leads straight to the world of Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic and his friends have faced mad scientists and ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be more than they can handle alone. Enter the Justice League! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the fastest hero alive—The Flash—join Sonic in a race against cosmic annihilation. Can speed and strength stop the god of evil before two worlds fall? This Free Comic Book Day special edition kicks off an epic crossover event from writer and artist , with a stunning cover by . Packed with action, surprises, and fan-favorite characters, this is one collision of universes you don't want to miss! THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #1 FCBD 2026 SPECIAL EDITION

Your Invitation to Horror's Most Acclaimed Series Starts Here! From James Tynion IV, the visionary creator behind Something Is Killing the Children and The Department of Truth, and artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno, comes the Eisner Award-winning series that redefined modern horror. Everyone who was invited to the house knows Walter—well, they know him a little. Childhood friends, recent acquaintances… Walter's always been a little off. But after the hardest year of their lives, who could resist his offer? A week in a stunning house in the woods, overlooking a serene lake. It's beautiful. It's private. It's perfect. Sure, Walter has his quirks—his odd nicknames, his strange little games—but what's a few eccentricities compared to the vacation of a lifetime? A chance to reconnect, to escape, to breathe. Wouldn't that be… nice? This FCBD special edition gives you the first issue of the critically acclaimed, best-selling series that everyone is talking about. Sample the beginning—and then binge to catch-up on the rest of the series!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!