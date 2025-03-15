Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: kevin smith, Quick Stops

SCOOP: Kevin Smith's Quick Stops Returns In August

SCOOP: Kevin Smith's Quick Stops returns in August from Dark Horse Comics with Quick Stops III from the ViewAskewniverse

Article Summary Kevin Smith's Quick Stops III returns in August 2025 with covers by John Sprengelmeyer.

Dark Horse Comics teams up with Kevin Smith via Secret Stash Press for Quick Stops saga.

Explore View Askewniverse tales through the artwork of Jeremy Simser and Ahmed Raafat.

Smith also pens a crossover with Archie Comics from the iconic comedy world.

In 2022, it was announced that Dark Horse and Kevin Smith would be teaming up to publish the books of Secret Stash Press, a new publishing line by Smith. One of the first was Quick Stops, written by Kevin Smith, an anthology of stories set within the View Askewniverse, drawn by Jeremy Simser, Phillip Hester and Ande Parks with covers by John Sprengelmeyer. A second series came in 2023, Quick Stops II, drawn by Ahmed Raafat. There was none in 2023, but Smith has been a bit busy. Now Bleeding Cool has the word, out of the London Book Fair, that we will get a Quick Stops III series from Kevin Smith, Dark Horse Comics, in August 2025. No more details, other than John Sprengelmeyer will be returning for cover duty. This also comes as Kevin Smith is writing a View Askewniverse crossover with Archie Comics. Here's how the previous two Quick Stops series looked, collected.

Quick Stops: Anecdotes From the Annals of the Askewniverse Hardcover – July 11, 2023

by Kevin Smith, Jeremy Simser, Phillip Hester, Ande Parks

Before there was a Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC Extended Universe, or Harry Potterverse; There was Kevin Smith's Askewniverse—a series of interconnected films featuring a cast of characters crossing over in multiple movies! And following on the heels of Clerks III, the Askewniverse is expanding with Quick Stops—a black and white anthology series full of all new tales of retail from the Jersey world of Kevin Smith's classic comedies! Featuring four never-before-told stores from the Quick Stop family of characters that populate Smith's films Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and of course, the Clerks trilogy! From the secret origin of where Holden McNeil got the idea for a Bluntman and Chronic comic from Jay & Silent Bob, to Elias and the parable of PillowPants, this collection of black and white comic shorts will be a must have book for any lifelong Clerks or Kevin Smith apologist! Collects Quick Stops issues #1–#4.

Quick Stops Volume 2 Hardcover – September 3, 2024

by Kevin Smith, Ahmed Raafat

Kevin Smith and his Secret Stash Press bring you the seedy, sexy, sensational origin of the Askewniverse's sacred cow: Mooby the Golden Calf! Learn the udder truth about an American icon when a young podcaster tries to milk Mooby creator Nancy Goldruff for the bovine's beginnings, only to meat a cow tale so shocking, it turns her brain to hamburger. Collects Quick Stops Volume 2 #1–#4.

