Posted in: Comics | Tagged: CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, garth ennis, roy thomas, scott snyder

46 Comic Shops With Free Comic Book Day 2026 Events This Saturday

46 comic shops around the world with special Free Comic Book Day 2026 events this Saturday... is yours listed?

Whether it's a Dinner with Roy Thomas or free signings with Scott Snyder, Ram V, Garth Ennis, Billy Tucci, and many more, here are 46 comic book stores around the world doing something extra special for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday. Or Comics Giveaway Day if you prefer. I'll do another listing on Bleeding Cool tomorrow, if your store wants in and has something to shout about, contact me today. You can see all the forty-eight comics being given away, in order of popularity here. And ifgyou need to find your nearest comic book store, use the Comic Shop Locator here or the Comics Retailer Locator Map.

Alabama

The Comic Shop, 1815 6th Ave SE, Ste D, Decatur. "We've decided to put near everything in the Shop on sale! This Saturday for FCBD everything in the Shop will be 20% off (*excluding new release monthly comics) and the best part is if you're a subscriber your discount stacks!!"

Arizona

Fantastic Worlds Comics, 9393 N 90th St suite 119, Scottsdale, signing with Latique Curry

California

Golden Apple Comics, 7018 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

Joining us is AMP COMICS with a FCBD edition of The Greatest American Hero comic. In person will be the actor of the classic show WILLIAM KATT, writer and CEO of AMP DON HANDFIELD from 11AM to 1PM. One free autograph and comic per person while supplies last. *Signatures on any other items may be subject to a fee set by talent.

Also signing This Saturday on Free Comic Day from 11am to 4pm meet creator and writer DAVID M. BOOHER (Canto, Killer Queens, All-New Firefly, Ghostbusters, etc.) and get a FREE copy of Avatar: Legends (+Minecraft) and an autograph from Dark Horse Comics

Also, we will have a sidewalk sale to raise awareness and operating funds for Gapplefoundation with 1000's of donated comic books on sale for only $1 each

Flying Colors Comics & Other Cool Stuff, 1170 Concord Ave Suite 140, Concord, where Free Comic Book Day began.

* Signing with our Special Guest— the always awesome Thien Pham, graphic novelist of the award-winning and highly recommended FAMILY STYLE graphic novel.

* Our Food Drive to benefit the families served by the Monument Crisis Center. Donate to the food drive for a chance to win a $100 FlyCo Giftcard.

* Thousands of FREE comics! That's what the day is all about, right?

* Exclusive Flying Colors FCBD t-shirt designed by @thiendog

* FREE character head sketches by emerging artist Ambrose MacNeil.

* Trader Joe's will set up a snack stand.

* We'll be serving cake from Alpine Pastry with custom FCBD decoration.

* Who knows what cosplayers will be here?

This is a community event for everyone. Great photo and video opportunities. We'll be giving away comics from 11AM-7PM and our guests will be here from at least 11AM-2PM.

We Can Be Heroes, 9449 De Soto Ave, Chatsworth.

Michael Barton signing The Suicidals

Colorado

Mutiny Comics, 3483 S Broadway, Englewood, with signings from Dan Crosier, Liam Hose, R. Alan Brooks, Clyde Johnson, Oi Bob, Floppy, Kevin Carron, Jeff Washenberger, El Justo, Eric Mulder, Elisha Victor, Thane Benson, Hal Jay Greene, Blake Chamness, Decorrean

Georgia

Neighborhood Comics, 1205 Bull St, Savannah, Georgia, 10am-Noon Guests inclue Morgan Beem of Swamp Thing and The Author Immortal, and Jorge Corona of Transformers, and Lobo.

Dr. No's Comics & Games Superstore, 3372 Canton Rd, Ste 104, Marietta, signing by Paul Jenkins. Joe Pruett. Joseph Michael Linsner. Kristina Deak-Linsner and Mark Bagley, for Cliff Bigger's unofficial retirement party.

Illinois

Jay's Comics 34165 N US Highway 45, Third Lake, signing with Jeff Balke

Louisiana

More Fun Comics, 8200 Oak St, New Orleans. Terry Kavanah signing 11 am-2 pm and giving out complimentary ashcans of 247 Comics' Heroes Be Damned comics.

Maryland

Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St., Reisterstown, Baltimore with SEAN CHEN. THOM ZAHLER. STEVE CONLEY and MATT SLAY , free food and drink. 50% OFF: PAPERBACKS, HARDCOVERS, MANGA & ARTIST EDITIONS! & MODERN BACK ISSUE BINS!

Massachussetts

That's Entertainment in 244 Park Ave, Worcester, with signings above.

That's Entertainment. 56 John Fitch Hwy, Fitchburg, signings from Greg Moutafis, Bob Noberini and Jon Mills.

Minnesota

Hot Comics And Collectibles Richfield , 26 W 66th St, Richfield, signings with Zander Cannon, John Bivens, Clara Meath and Dan Asfour

, 26 W 66th St, Richfield, signings with Zander Cannon, John Bivens, Clara Meath and Dan Asfour Hot Comics And Collectibles Jordan 224 Broadway St S. Jordan, signings by Sam Bates and C.K.

Minneapolis

Most Wanted Comics, 9919, Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, We'll have free comics, extra $1 bins, two awesome creators hanging out all day, (Otis Frampton and Frank Fosco!) and 15% off your total purchase (available for everyone, doesn't stack with membership discount)!

New Hampshire

Jetpack Comics, Rochester, Free Comic Book Day & Community Festival

Artist Alley at Rochester Opera House, with Art by Ant, ComixTribe, Emmanuelle McGowan, Ezco.Micz and Collectibles, Garden of Angels, Gregory Bastianelli, Jeff Kline, Jeremy Robinson, Jesse Lundberg – Lundberg Graphics, Josh Belanger, Artist and Creator of Hellmouth Paranormal, Luke Kyle, Paul Pelletier, Peter Vinton. And at The Turtle Den at the Governor's Inn Ballroom with A.C. Farley, Ben Bishop, Chris Vance, Cory Smith, Dad's Marketplace and Services, Eric Talbot, Fero Pe, Jim Lawson, Luis Antonio Delgado, Mateus Santolouco, Matt Smith, Michael Goodwin, Quentin Eastman, Ryan Higgins, RZP, Steve Lavigne, Steven King, Tom Waltz, Vero Stewart

New York

4th World , 33 NY-11, Smithtown, 20% OFF EVERYTHING IN THE STORE, Signings 10am-1pm: Josh Hixson, Andrew Krahnke. 1-3pm: Phil Russertt, Dennis Knight, Niall O'Rourke. 3-5pm: Billy Tucci, JC Vaughn, 5-7pm: Nelson Asencio

, 33 NY-11, Smithtown, 20% OFF EVERYTHING IN THE STORE, Signings 10am-1pm: Josh Hixson, Andrew Krahnke. 1-3pm: Phil Russertt, Dennis Knight, Niall O'Rourke. 3-5pm: Billy Tucci, JC Vaughn, 5-7pm: Nelson Asencio Funky Town Comics & Vinyl, 4300 W Genesee St, Syracuse. Signing Joe Jusko, Matt Flint

4300 W Genesee St, Syracuse. Signing Joe Jusko, Matt Flint Funky Town Comics & Vinyl, 8319 Brewerton Rd. Cicero. Signing Joe Orsak

Back Issues 4.99 and under will be $1 Back Issues 5 and over will be 50% off. Pre Owned Vinyl will be 30% off. Graphic Novels, Action Figures, Wall Books and Statues will be 20% off

8319 Brewerton Rd. Cicero. Signing Joe Orsak Back Issues 4.99 and under will be $1 Back Issues 5 and over will be 50% off. Pre Owned Vinyl will be 30% off. Graphic Novels, Action Figures, Wall Books and Statues will be 20% off Royal Collectibles, 9601 Metropolitan Ave # 1, Flushing, New York, signing by Ivan Cohen of the LEGO Batman comic.

9601 Metropolitan Ave # 1, Flushing, New York, signing by Ivan Cohen of the LEGO Batman comic.

South Carolina

Richards Comics & Collectables, 1214A Laurens Rd. Greenville, "besides the Free comics, Guest sketching, Basement Sale. We will have a Prize Wheel!! Spend $20 or more and you give it a spin. With J Chris Campbell, Duane Ballenger, Christopher Lockwood, John Burgin, Derek & Nikki Davis.

Texas

Titan Comics, 3128 Forest La, #250, Dallas

Live music by DJ Priest. Meet incredible local artists and creators, including Devin Kraft, Matthew Cole, Jonathan Miller, McLain McGuire and more

Tennessee

Comics Exchange , 3611 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. One free Autograph from Scott Snyder , and just $10 thereafter. Plus, we'll be joined by local indie creators Brad Molchan & Howard Ridenour from Stray Kat Art Studio, repping Resolute Bliss Publishing. And we have a raffle with an ABSOLUTELY incredible grand prize

, 3611 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. One free Autograph from Scott Snyder , and just $10 thereafter. Plus, we'll be joined by local indie creators Brad Molchan & Howard Ridenour from Stray Kat Art Studio, repping Resolute Bliss Publishing. And we have a raffle with an ABSOLUTELY incredible grand prize Krypto Comix, 3513 West Emory Rd , Knoxville. Guest Bryan SilverBax.

3513 West Emory Rd , Knoxville. Guest Bryan SilverBax. The Golden Age, 1942 316 Court St, Maryville, offering Dinner with Roy Thomas for $6

316 Court St, Maryville, offering Dinner with Roy Thomas for $6 Utopia Toys and Models, 9111 Cross Park Dr Suite E-131, Knoxville, 2nd ever Pop Culture Flea Market and a 20% off storewide sale, plus Andy Gordon doing live commissions and signing his sci-fi Kickstarter comic, "Frankie Langley and the Inter-Galactic Post Office!" Utopia staff and volunteers will also be at the Knoxville Book Festival and Knox Pop Con.

Utah

Nerd Store West Valley (Valley Fair Mall) 3601 South 2700 West Suite G106, signing with Doug Wagner, Mike Lovins, Bleakhaven, JC Carter. Joanie Brosas,

(Valley Fair Mall) 3601 South 2700 West Suite G106, signing with Doug Wagner, Mike Lovins, Bleakhaven, JC Carter. Joanie Brosas, Nerd Store Gateway signing with Travis Romney, Evan Black, Nataly Soto, Gary Brantner, Andrew Malin

signing with Travis Romney, Evan Black, Nataly Soto, Gary Brantner, Andrew Malin Nerd Store Orem (University Mall) 575 E University Pkwy Orem, signing with Orion Trunk, Phil Ah You, Win 75" TV

Virginia

Hello Comics Uptown – 398 Hillsdale Drive, Charlottesville, signing by Ashley Allen of Magik & Colossus and Moonstar

– 398 Hillsdale Drive, Charlottesville, signing by Ashley Allen of Magik & Colossus and Moonstar Hello Comics Downtown – 211 West Main Street, Charlottesville

Third Eye Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, door prizes, line prizes, sidewalk sales

6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, door prizes, line prizes, sidewalk sales Third Eye Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond

Norwich

Forbidden Planet Norwich Store Grand Opening, 59-61 St. Stephens Street. First 100 customers will receive a free goody bag. Dress in your finest cosplay for 10% off everything in store. Best dressed will win a £100 Forbidden Planet gift voucher. Spend £25 or more and receive a free gift while stocks last

London

Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden. 2-3pm, Garth Ennis, John Higgins and the Action All-Stars celebrate their ACTION 50th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL. 4-5pm Ram V Signing Deicidium: Omens (FCBD 2026 Preview)

Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho.

We'll be trying to reduce in-store congestion by distributing the comics in blind bags of 5, available free with a purchase. We'll have free comic titles from both Free Comic Book Day and Comics Giveaway Day, along with some extra special goodies from some of our publishing pals/ Our kids workshops will give the chance for children aged 6-12 to sit down and draw with a bunch of very talented artists from the industry.

At 10am, we welcome the amazing Josh Hicks, artist of the fantastic Hotelitor and his recent 'Choose Your Own Adventure', YOU VS The Poison Plot.

Up next at 11am will be another icon of British comics, 2000AD hosting a workshop with their artists behind Rex Power, Claude TC and Ramzee.

To round out our kids workshops at 12pm, we will have the legendary Beano comics (who are celebrating 75 years of Dennis the Menace in 2026) hosting a workshop with their artists Emily McGorman-Bruce & Nigel Auchterlounie.

We then have a very exciting signing starting at 1pm with the outstanding writer Kieron Gillen (The Power Fantasy, Die, The Wicked + The Divine, Young Avengers) and acclaimed movie director (and 2000AD writer) Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Meg 2, Free Fire, In the Earth)

Warrington

Scotts Pops and Comics, Warrington Market, 2 Time Square with Neil Edwards, artist on Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Rachael Smith, creator of Quarantine Comix, Wired Up Wrong, Abby Bulmer, artist on Sonic the Hedgehog, The Phoenix and 2000 AD, Nigel Parkinson, Beano and Dennis the Menace Artist and more.

Derry

Angry Cherry, Foyleside Shopping Centre, 19 Orchard St., Derry. Goodie bags, games, raffle, art competition, treasure hunt, cosplay.

Ontario

Kingston Nexus, 270 Bagot St., Kingston, Ontario, No Tax SALE on all Used Graphic Novels!

Germany

Black Dog Comics, Rodenbergstraße 9, 10439, Berlin. Special raffle with lots of instant wins such as hardcovers, trades, merchandise and comic boxes. Food, drink, BOGO sal, Absolite Batman colourist Roman Stevens signiing, Berlin Comic Bazaar

Phillippines

Comic Odyssey, Level 3 Space 03909 Robinsons Galleria EDSA Cor Ortigas Ave for Araw ng Libreng Komiks! Comic creator signings and spotlights.

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