Archie Meets Jay And Silent Bob With Kevin Smith in July 2025

Kevin Smith will be bringing Jay, Silent Bob and himself to Riverdale in July for a one-shot, Archie Meets Jay And Silent Bob One-Shot.

"I believe it was Stoic philosopher Epictetus who first said, 'Everything's Archie.' And he was right," Smith said. "Whether it be Veronica in CLERKS or the Mister Weatherbee conversation in CHASING AMY, the influence of Archie Andrews is mixed into the brick and mortar of my pop cultural foundation. So, there was no way I was passing up this incredible opportunity to collide the worlds of Riverdale and the Askewniverse, and introduce icons on the order of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Moose, Reggie, and Josie to reprobates like Jay and Silent Bob."

Let's revisit that scene above, shall we?

"ARCHIE MEETS JAY AND SILENT BOB #1 — written by Smith with art by Archie mainstays Fernando Ruiz, Rich Koslowski, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli — barrels into comic shops on July 9 — just in time for the year's biggest pop culture event, San Diego Comic Con. The crossover the world has been waiting for kicks off when Archie gets a summer job working at Quick Stop alongside none other than Randal Graves, who debuted in Smith's seminal 1994 film CLERKS. But when Jay and Silent Bob hit the scene, Archie's life — and all of Riverdale — only get wilder from there. Written in the hilarious, sharp style that defined his films, ARCHIE MEETS JAY AND SILENT BOB #1 is a must-read for fans of Smith's work and diehard Archie readers looking for a more mature and biting interpretation of the classic characters. "ARCHIE MEETS JAY AND SILENT BOB is a crossover like we've never done before! Kevin has brilliantly brought two legendary, generation-defining worlds together to tell a story that's so funny, totally wild, and also heartfelt and moving," said Archie Comics' Jesse Goldwater, who was instrumental in making the project happen. "Kevin Smith — a true genius — tells a story that feels both quintessentially View Askewniverse and classically Archie, honoring the incredible legacies of these beloved iconic characters. I cannot wait for readers to check out what I believe is going to be the greatest crossover in the history of entertainment!" "Following in the footsteps of now-legendary Archie crossovers like ARCHIE MEETS PREDATOR, ARCHIE MEETS RAMONES, and more, ARCHIE MEETS JAY AND SILENT BOB #1 presents readers with an unlikely, historic, and completely bonkers pairing — in partnership with Smith himself. The end result, courtesy of Smith's sly wit, takes Archie, Jay, Silent Bob, and the rest of the gang through a raucous 48 pages of hijinks as they crash a Pussycats concert, meet a potential new love interest, and blaze through a musical number that will be burned into your brain forever. "I couldn't be happier that the first crossover Secret Stash Press has ever done is with Jesse and the good folks at Archie Comics," Smith added. "Everything's Archie, and Archie is everything."

KEVIN SMITH PRESENTS… ARCHIE MEETS JAY AND SILENT BOB (ONE-SHOT)

Script: Kevin Smith Pencils: Fernando Ruiz Inks: Rich Koslowski Colors: Matt Herms Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Fernando Ruiz, Rich Koslowski, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 7/9 48-page, full-color comic $7.99 U.S.

SNOOCHIE BOOCHIES, ARCHIE FANS!! Yes, you read that right—acclaimed writer, director, actor, producer, and podcaster Kevin Smith takes the teens you know and love from Riverdale on the wildest ride of their lives. What's supposed to be a summer job at Quick Stop for Archie Andrews turns into so much more; from a budding friendship with co-worker Randal Graves, crashing a Pussycats concert, a potential new love interest, Jay and Silent Bob being, well, Jay and Silent Bob, and a musical number that will be burned into your brain forever. Plus, could Jay and Silent Bob even help Archie to finally choose between Betty and Veronica? SNOOGANS!! Featuring legendary Archie artists Fernando Ruiz and inker Rich Koslowksi, this is a DOUBLE-SIZED, CAN'T-MISS event FOR MATURE AUDIENCES unlike anything we've ever done before!

