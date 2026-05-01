Posted in: Games, Remedy Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: control, Control Resonant, gamescom Latin America

Control Resonant: New Developer Diary Drops With Latest Details

A new developer diary for Control Resonant has been released, showing off more of the game during gamescom Latin America.

Article Summary Remedy Entertainment unveiled a new Control Resonant developer diary at gamescom Latin America with fresh game details.

Creative Director Mikael Kasurinen offered a new look at Control Resonant, though no release date or launch window was shared.

Control Resonant follows Dylan Faden through a twisted Manhattan warped by a cosmic force that distorts gravity and reality.

Players will shape Dylan’s powers, explore metaphysical spaces, battle shifting threats, and uncover the FBC’s secrets.

Remedy Entertainment is at gamescom Latin America this weekend, where they debuted an all-new developer diary for Control Resonant. Creative Director Mikael Kasurinen helped unveil the new video along with several details about the title, but no word on a release date, let alone a window we can expect to see it possibly come out in. You can check out the video here and get a better look at what's to come.

Survive a Twisted Manhattan in Control Resonant

After years in confinement at the hands of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), Dylan Faden's former captors are deploying him at the peak of a supernatural crisis. Charged with combating a mysterious cosmic entity as it alters fundamental aspects of our reality, Dylan must harness his newfound powers to take the fight to the myriad threats overwhelming Manhattan. In Control Resonant, players will explore multiple areas of Manhattan in an expansive, unfamiliar world as an invading cosmic force reshapes the environment, defies natural law, and distorts gravity, reordering reality into a geophysical nightmare. Players will traverse perception-bending locations and journey beyond the material world into a mysterious metaphysical space reflecting Dylan Faden's troubled psyche.

Tap into the power that Dylan must learn to master and make choices to shape abilities that manifest and grow while exploring a deep progression system. Face ever-changing threats head-on, utilizing the environment, unleashing elemental abilities and wielding the raw force Dylan's shapeshifting melee weapon, the Aberrant. Uncover the motivations of characters and entities throughout a ravaged Manhattan. Guide Dylan as he seeks to re-establish his identity, dig deeper into the inner workings of the FBC, and reveal the horrors threatening humankind. Encounter faces old and new on a path fraught with risk but rich in opportunity as the cityscape is reshaped and reality is redefined by a godlike force.

"What the Oldest House is to a boring office building, the Manhattan of Control Resonant is to a regular city. For years, the players, developers, and Dylan alike have been staring at the brutalist concrete walls of the Oldest House – it's time to get some fresh air," said Elmeri Raitanen, Art Director of Control Resonant.

"The world of Control Resonant is filled with paranatural action that takes place in an expansive, reality-warping playground of choice, power, and consequence," said Mikael Kasurinen, Creative Director of Control Resonant. "We are thrilled to be at gamescom LatAm and bring this latest update to our fans in Brazil and around the world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!