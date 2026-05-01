Posted in: Comics | Tagged: CGD, Comics Giveaway Dayt, FCBC, free comic book day

73 Comic Shops With Free Comic Book Day 2026 Events Tomorrow

73 Comic Shops around the world (though mostly America) with extra special Free Comic Book Day 2026 events tomorrow... is there one near you?

Article Summary Discover 73 comic shops hosting Free Comic Book Day 2026 events, from signings and cosplay to big sales and giveaways.

Find standout Free Comic Book Day stores across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Plan your Free Comic Book Day route with special guests, exclusive comics, prize draws, workshops, and family fun.

Use the included comic shop locator links to find a nearby store and grab Free Comic Book Day 2026 comics tomorrow.

A new list for the comic book stores around the world that are doing something extra special for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday. Or Comics Giveaway Day. Is there one near you? I'll do one final listing on Bleeding Cool tomorrow morning. If your store wants in and has something to shout about, contact me today, last chance. You can see all forty-eight comics being given away, in order of popularity, here. And if you need to find your nearest comic book store, use the Comic Shop Locator here or the Comics Retailer Locator Map.

Alabama

The Comic Shop, 1815 6th Ave SE, Ste D, Decatur. "We've decided to put near everything in the Shop on sale! This Saturday for FCBD everything in the Shop will be 20% off (*excluding new release monthly comics) and the best part is if you're a subscriber your discount stacks!!"

Arizona

Fantastic Worlds Comics, 9393 N 90th St suite 119, Scottsdale, signing with Latique Curry

California

Golden Apple Comics , 7018 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

Joining us is AMP COMICS with a FCBD edition of The Greatest American Hero comic. In person will be the actor of the classic show WILLIAM KATT, writer and CEO of AMP DON HANDFIELD from 11AM to 1PM. One free autograph and comic per person while supplies last. *Signatures on any other items may be subject to a fee set by talent.

Also signing This Saturday on Free Comic Day from 11am to 4pm meet creator and writer DAVID M. BOOHER (Canto, Killer Queens, All-New Firefly, Ghostbusters, etc.) and get a FREE copy of Avatar: Legends (+Minecraft) and an autograph from Dark Horse Comics. Also, we will have a sidewalk sale to raise awareness and operating funds for Gapplefoundation with 1000's of donated comic books on sale for only $1 each

, 7018 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles Joining us is AMP COMICS with a FCBD edition of The Greatest American Hero comic. In person will be the actor of the classic show WILLIAM KATT, writer and CEO of AMP DON HANDFIELD from 11AM to 1PM. One free autograph and comic per person while supplies last. *Signatures on any other items may be subject to a fee set by talent. Also signing This Saturday on Free Comic Day from 11am to 4pm meet creator and writer DAVID M. BOOHER (Canto, Killer Queens, All-New Firefly, Ghostbusters, etc.) and get a FREE copy of Avatar: Legends (+Minecraft) and an autograph from Dark Horse Comics. Also, we will have a sidewalk sale to raise awareness and operating funds for Gapplefoundation with 1000's of donated comic books on sale for only $1 each Arsenal Comics And Games, 610-1 Newbury Park, 1First Comics signing with Jared Sams of Space Negro, The Yuan Twins from Agents Of SHIELD,

610-1 Newbury Park, 1First Comics signing with Jared Sams of Space Negro, The Yuan Twins from Agents Of SHIELD, DJ's Universal Comics , 11390 Ventura Blvd, Ste 9, Studio City, 1First Comics signing with Stephgen L Stern of Zen Intergalactic Ninja

, 11390 Ventura Blvd, Ste 9, Studio City, 1First Comics signing with Stephgen L Stern of Zen Intergalactic Ninja TC's Rockets, 5155 Waring Rd, San Diego, David Baron of Batman Who Laughs, Detective Comics, free signing from 10:30 AM to 1 PM. Sketches, remarques, prints, and special requests are available for purchase.

5155 Waring Rd, San Diego, David Baron of Batman Who Laughs, Detective Comics, free signing from 10:30 AM to 1 PM. Sketches, remarques, prints, and special requests are available for purchase. We Can Be Heroes Comics, 9449 De Soto Ave, Chatsworth, signing by Paul and Jonathan London, 1-3pm.

Flying Colors Comics & Other Cool Stuff, 1170 Concord Ave Suite 140, Concord, where Free Comic Book Day began.

* Signing with our Special Guest— the always awesome Thien Pham, graphic novelist of the award-winning and highly recommended FAMILY STYLE graphic novel.

* Our Food Drive to benefit the families served by the Monument Crisis Center. Donate to the food drive for a chance to win a $100 FlyCo Giftcard.

* Thousands of FREE comics! That's what the day is all about, right?

* Exclusive Flying Colors FCBD t-shirt designed by @thiendog

* FREE character head sketches by emerging artist Ambrose MacNeil.

* Trader Joe's will set up a snack stand.

* We'll be serving cake from Alpine Pastry with custom FCBD decoration.

* Who knows what cosplayers will be here?

This is a community event for everyone. Great photo and video opportunities. We'll be giving away comics from 11AM-7PM and our guests will be here from at least 11AM-2PM.

We Can Be Heroes, 9449 De Soto Ave, Chatsworth.

Michael Barton signing The Suicidals

Colorado

Vault 35 , Chapel Hills Mall 1710 Briargate Blvd Unit 487, Colorado Springs, AC Canales signing/sketching Vault 35 exclusive of Event Horizon: Inferno.

, Chapel Hills Mall 1710 Briargate Blvd Unit 487, Colorado Springs, AC Canales signing/sketching Vault 35 exclusive of Event Horizon: Inferno. Mutiny Comics, 3483 S Broadway, Englewood, with signings from Dan Crosier, Liam Hose, R. Alan Brooks, Clyde Johnson, Oi Bob, Floppy, Kevin Carron, Jeff Washenberger, El Justo, Eric Mulder, Elisha Victor, Thane Benson, Hal Jay Greene, Blake Chamness, Decorrean

Georgia

Neighborhood Comics, 1205 Bull St, Savannah, Georgia, 10am-Noon Guests inclue Morgan Beem of Swamp Thing and The Author Immortal, and Jorge Corona of Transformers, and Lobo.

Dr. No's Comics & Games Superstore, 3372 Canton Rd, Ste 104, Marietta, signing by Paul Jenkins. Joe Pruett. Joseph Michael Linsner. Kristina Deak-Linsner and Mark Bagley, for Cliff Bigger's unofficial retirement party.

Illinois

Jay's Comics 34165 N US Highway 45, Third Lake, signing with Jeff Balke

34165 N US Highway 45, Third Lake, signing with Jeff Balke Southern Illinois Comics, 16530 E Kendall Rd, Mount Vernon with a Create Your Own Super Hero Mask event

Indiana

Mage's Comics , 7523 Shelny Street, Indianapolis, Gavin Smith signing.

, 7523 Shelny Street, Indianapolis, Gavin Smith signing. Happy Day Comics, 3537 Orchard Dr., Hammond, Brian Bradley signing Kingdom Comics Presents

Iowa

Daydreams Comics, 229 E. Washington St, Iowa City. Each blind bag will have four issues, and you will have a chance to win some of the incredible issues above plus other iconic issues: some of which are signed. Each bag will be ten dollars. We got a special t-shirt for Free Comic Book Day to celebrates 40 years at Daydreams Comics, limited run of 100 shirts with early art from Phil Hester.

Louisiana

More Fun Comics, 8200 Oak St, New Orleans. Terry Kavanah signing 11 am-2 pm and giving out complimentary ashcans of 247 Comics' Heroes Be Damned comics.

Maryland

Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St., Reisterstown, Baltimore with SEAN CHEN. THOM ZAHLER. STEVE CONLEY and MATT SLAY , free food and drink. 50% OFF: PAPERBACKS, HARDCOVERS, MANGA & ARTIST EDITIONS! & MODERN BACK ISSUE BINS!

Massachussetts

That's Entertainment in 244 Park Ave, Worcester, with signings above.

in 244 Park Ave, Worcester, with signings above. Comically Speaking, 575 Main St, Reading, Andrew J LaVuala signing and sketching

575 Main St, Reading, Andrew J LaVuala signing and sketching That's Entertainment. 56 John Fitch Hwy, Fitchburg, signings from Greg Moutafis, Bob Noberini and Jon Mills.

Minnesota

Hot Comics And Collectibles Richfield , 26 W 66th St, Richfield, signings with Zander Cannon, John Bivens, Clara Meath and Dan Asfour

, 26 W 66th St, Richfield, signings with Zander Cannon, John Bivens, Clara Meath and Dan Asfour Hot Comics And Collectibles Jordan 224 Broadway St S. Jordan, signings by Sam Bates and C.K.

Minneapolis

Most Wanted Comics, 9919, Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, We'll have free comics, extra $1 bins, two awesome creators hanging out all day, (Otis Frampton and Frank Fosco!) and 15% off your total purchase (available for everyone, doesn't stack with membership discount)!

New Hampshire

Jetpack Comics, Rochester, Free Comic Book Day & Community Festival

Artist Alley at Rochester Opera House, with Art by Ant, ComixTribe, Emmanuelle McGowan, Ezco.Micz and Collectibles, Garden of Angels, Gregory Bastianelli, Jeff Kline, Jeremy Robinson, Jesse Lundberg – Lundberg Graphics, Josh Belanger, Artist and Creator of Hellmouth Paranormal, Luke Kyle, Paul Pelletier, Peter Vinton. And at The Turtle Den at the Governor's Inn Ballroom with A.C. Farley, Ben Bishop, Chris Vance, Cory Smith, Dad's Marketplace and Services, Eric Talbot, Fero Pe, Jim Lawson, Luis Antonio Delgado, Mateus Santolouco, Matt Smith, Michael Goodwin, Quentin Eastman, Ryan Higgins, RZP, Steve Lavigne, Steven King, Tom Waltz, Vero Stewart

New York

4th World , 33 NY-11, Smithtown, 20% OFF EVERYTHING IN THE STORE, Signings 10am-1pm: Josh Hixson, Andrew Krahnke. 1-3pm: Phil Russertt, Dennis Knight, Niall O'Rourke. 3-5pm: Billy Tucci, JC Vaughn, 5-7pm: Nelson Asencio

, 33 NY-11, Smithtown, 20% OFF EVERYTHING IN THE STORE, Signings 10am-1pm: Josh Hixson, Andrew Krahnke. 1-3pm: Phil Russertt, Dennis Knight, Niall O'Rourke. 3-5pm: Billy Tucci, JC Vaughn, 5-7pm: Nelson Asencio Kyle's Comics , 1029 West Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, All $10 books will be available for $3 each

, 1029 West Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, All $10 books will be available for $3 each Grasshopper's Comics 76 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, Discount Trade Paperbacks and Omnibuses on Special FCBD Sale, 501st Legion will also be making an appearance from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm

76 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, Discount Trade Paperbacks and Omnibuses on Special FCBD Sale, 501st Legion will also be making an appearance from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Next Generation , 77 Carleton Ave, Islip Terrace, Funko POPs buy one, get one free, $3 books are 5 for $10, comics, sets, trade paperbacks, toys, and single cards under $50 are 20% off, back issues 50% off, sealed booster boxes, packs, supplies, and statues 10% off

, 77 Carleton Ave, Islip Terrace, Funko POPs buy one, get one free, $3 books are 5 for $10, comics, sets, trade paperbacks, toys, and single cards under $50 are 20% off, back issues 50% off, sealed booster boxes, packs, supplies, and statues 10% off Red Shirt Comics , 332 Main Street, Port Jefferson, Special guest Mario Cau will be on site signing and selling comics, prints, and more

, 332 Main Street, Port Jefferson, Special guest Mario Cau will be on site signing and selling comics, prints, and more JHU Comic Books, 299B New Dorp Lane, Staten Island with Evan Dorkin signing their exclusive Eltingville Comic Club in cosplay print, and Fantamnas Collective. Buy 2 get one free graphic novels

Funky Town Comics & Vinyl, 4300 W Genesee St, Syracuse. Signing Joe Jusko, Matt Flint

4300 W Genesee St, Syracuse. Signing Joe Jusko, Matt Flint Funky Town Comics & Vinyl, 8319 Brewerton Rd. Cicero. Signing Joe Orsak

Back Issues 4.99 and under will be $1 Back Issues 5 and over will be 50% off. Pre-owned vinyl will be 30% off. Graphic Novels, Action Figures, Wall Books and Statues will be 20% off

8319 Brewerton Rd. Cicero. Signing Joe Orsak Back Issues 4.99 and under will be $1 Back Issues 5 and over will be 50% off. Pre-owned vinyl will be 30% off. Graphic Novels, Action Figures, Wall Books and Statues will be 20% off The Comic Box , 840B North Broadway, Massapequa, Select back issues reduced to $1 each, All $1 books reduced to 25 cents each, 50% off manga, 20% to 50% off graphic novels, Select toys and figures 10% off, Select back issues 25% off

, 840B North Broadway, Massapequa, Select back issues reduced to $1 each, All $1 books reduced to 25 cents each, 50% off manga, 20% to 50% off graphic novels, Select toys and figures 10% off, Select back issues 25% off Cool Kids Comics & Toys , 2055 Hempstead Tpke , East Meadow. 25% off new release comics, 50% off everything else in the store. Comic book grab bags available, Sidewalk sale with additional deals

, 2055 Hempstead Tpke , East Meadow. 25% off new release comics, 50% off everything else in the store. Comic book grab bags available, Sidewalk sale with additional deals Royal Collectibles, 9601 Metropolitan Ave # 1, Flushing, New York, signing by Ivan Cohen of the LEGO Batman comic.

North Carolina

Nostalgia Newsstand , 1322 E 10th St, Greenville, will have Chris Kemple, Chris McJunkin and Brian Wingrove as special guests.

, 1322 E 10th St, Greenville, will have Chris Kemple, Chris McJunkin and Brian Wingrove as special guests. Capitol Comics, 5212 Hollyridge Dr, Raleigh with Giant Star Entertainment and Eric McRay signing first issues of Shadowclaw: Gauntlet of Justice, Brother Panda, and Captain Mojo. Plus, with every Giant Star comic purchase, you receive a FREE hand-signed GSE character mini print!

Ohio

Dark Iron Comics , 1591 Marion Mount Gilead Road, Marion with Chill and Grill food truck from 12pm to 3pm, NEEDOHS in stock first come, first serve, THOR HAMMER CHALLENGE for anyone brave enough to try. (Must sign waver), Dinosaur eggs hidden all day with prizes inside them for the kids, Batman, Superman, and Spiderman figures will be hidden. Find them for special prizes. Special appearance SPIDERMAN will be appearing from 1pm to 2pm for pics. SPIN TO WIN with any purchase.

, 1591 Marion Mount Gilead Road, Marion with Chill and Grill food truck from 12pm to 3pm, NEEDOHS in stock first come, first serve, THOR HAMMER CHALLENGE for anyone brave enough to try. (Must sign waver), Dinosaur eggs hidden all day with prizes inside them for the kids, Batman, Superman, and Spiderman figures will be hidden. Find them for special prizes. Special appearance SPIDERMAN will be appearing from 1pm to 2pm for pics. SPIN TO WIN with any purchase. Rupp's Comics , 335 Ohio Ave. Fremont signings and sketchesd from Frank Mastromauro, Peter Steigerwald, Alex Konat and Chris Ehnot.

, 335 Ohio Ave. Fremont signings and sketchesd from Frank Mastromauro, Peter Steigerwald, Alex Konat and Chris Ehnot. Wonder Comics and More, 100 N. Miami St., Trenton, with Archie's Craig Boldman signing comics and chatting with fans from 10 am – 2 pm!

South Carolina

Richards Comics & Collectables, 1214A Laurens Rd. Greenville, "besides the Free comics, Guest sketching, Basement Sale. We will have a Prize Wheel!! Spend $20 or more and you give it a spin. With J Chris Campbell, Duane Ballenger, Christopher Lockwood, John Burgin, Derek & Nikki Davis.

Texas

Legends Comics and Games, 1200 Ross Street Suite 500, Amarillo, GRAND OPENING with guest artist James Myers. Six lucky number drawings, every hour from 12pm-5pm! You get a ticket for every $10 you spend in store. Drawing resets every hour, and you get to choose which hour you want to enter your ticket in One of the prizes is a signed Legends Comics and Games exclusive variant of Dark Night's Metal #1, signed by the late Neal Adams, with Certificate of Authenticity!

Titan Comics, 3128 Forest La, #250, Dallas

Live music by DJ Priest. Meet incredible local artists and creators, including Devin Kraft, Matthew Cole, Jonathan Miller, McLain McGuire and more

Tennessee

Comics Exchange , 3611 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. One free Autograph from Scott Snyder , and just $10 thereafter. Plus, we'll be joined by local indie creators Brad Molchan & Howard Ridenour from Stray Kat Art Studio, repping Resolute Bliss Publishing. And we have a raffle with an ABSOLUTELY incredible grand prize

, 3611 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. One free Autograph from Scott Snyder , and just $10 thereafter. Plus, we'll be joined by local indie creators Brad Molchan & Howard Ridenour from Stray Kat Art Studio, repping Resolute Bliss Publishing. And we have a raffle with an ABSOLUTELY incredible grand prize Krypto Comix, 3513 West Emory Rd , Knoxville. Guest Bryan SilverBax.

3513 West Emory Rd , Knoxville. Guest Bryan SilverBax. The Golden Age, 1942 316 Court St, Maryville, offering Dinner with Roy Thomas for $6

316 Court St, Maryville, offering Dinner with Roy Thomas for $6 Utopia Toys and Models, 9111 Cross Park Dr Suite E-131, Knoxville, 2nd ever Pop Culture Flea Market and a 20% off storewide sale, plus Andy Gordon doing live commissions and signing his sci-fi Kickstarter comic, "Frankie Langley and the Inter-Galactic Post Office!" Utopia staff and volunteers will also be at the Knoxville Book Festival and Knox Pop Con.

Utah

Nerd Store West Valley (Valley Fair Mall) 3601 South 2700 West Suite G106, signing with Doug Wagner, Mike Lovins, Bleakhaven, JC Carter. Joanie Brosas,

(Valley Fair Mall) 3601 South 2700 West Suite G106, signing with Doug Wagner, Mike Lovins, Bleakhaven, JC Carter. Joanie Brosas, Nerd Store Gateway signing with Travis Romney, Evan Black, Nataly Soto, Gary Brantner, Andrew Malin

signing with Travis Romney, Evan Black, Nataly Soto, Gary Brantner, Andrew Malin Nerd Store Orem (University Mall) 575 E University Pkwy Orem, signing with Orion Trunk, Phil Ah You, Win 75" TV

Virginia

Hello Comics Uptown – 398 Hillsdale Drive, Charlottesville, signing by Ashley Allen of Magik & Colossus and Moonstar

– 398 Hillsdale Drive, Charlottesville, signing by Ashley Allen of Magik & Colossus and Moonstar Hello Comics Downtown – 211 West Main Street, Charlottesville

Third Eye Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, door prizes, line prizes, sidewalk sales

6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, door prizes, line prizes, sidewalk sales Third Eye Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond

ENGLAND

Lancashire

The Batcave, 5C Town Hall, Blackburn. Ric Stone sketching and signing all day, raising money for Bexley cancer hospital, Radiotherapy machine fund, Macmillan and Leeds cares hospital charity. Free-hand A5 original art sketches.

Cheers!!

Norwich

Forbidden Planet Norwich Store Grand Opening, 59-61 St. Stephens Street. First 100 customers will receive a free goody bag. Dress in your finest cosplay for 10% off everything in store. Best dressed will win a £100 Forbidden Planet gift voucher. Spend £25 or more and receive a free gift while stocks last

That There London

Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden. 2-3pm, Garth Ennis, John Higgins and the Action All-Stars celebrate their ACTION 50th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL. 4-5pm Ram V Signing Deicidium: Omens (FCBD 2026 Preview)

Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho.

We'll be trying to reduce in-store congestion by distributing the comics in blind bags of 5, available free with a purchase. We'll have free comic titles from both Free Comic Book Day and Comics Giveaway Day, along with some extra special goodies from some of our publishing pals/ Our kids workshops will give the chance for children aged 6-12 to sit down and draw with a bunch of very talented artists from the industry.

At 10am, we welcome the amazing Josh Hicks, artist of the fantastic Hotelitor and his recent 'Choose Your Own Adventure', YOU VS The Poison Plot.

Up next at 11am will be another icon of British comics, 2000AD hosting a workshop with their artists behind Rex Power, Claude TC and Ramzee.

To round out our kids workshops at 12pm, we will have the legendary Beano comics (who are celebrating 75 years of Dennis the Menace in 2026) hosting a workshop with their artists Emily McGorman-Bruce & Nigel Auchterlounie.

We then have a very exciting signing starting at 1pm with the outstanding writer Kieron Gillen (The Power Fantasy, Die, The Wicked + The Divine, Young Avengers) and acclaimed movie director (and 2000AD writer) Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Meg 2, Free Fire, In the Earth)

Cheshire

Scotts Pops and Comics, Warrington Market, 2 Time Square. Warrington with Neil Edwards, artist on Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Rachael Smith, creator of Quarantine Comix, Wired Up Wrong, Abby Bulmer, artist on Sonic the Hedgehog, The Phoenix and 2000 AD, Nigel Parkinson, Beano and Dennis the Menace Artist and more.

Northern Ireland

Angry Cherry, Foyleside Shopping Centre, 19 Orchard St, Derry/Londonderry. Goodie bags, games, raffle, art competition, treasure hunt, cosplay.

Ontario

Gotham Central Comics and Collectables , 1400 Aimco Blvd. Unit 1, Mississauga, signings with Jim Zub, Chip Zdarsky, Nick Marinkovich, and Derek Laufman

, 1400 Aimco Blvd. Unit 1, Mississauga, signings with Jim Zub, Chip Zdarsky, Nick Marinkovich, and Derek Laufman Kingston Nexus , 270 Bagot St., Kingston, No Tax SALE on all Used Graphic Novels!

, 270 Bagot St., Kingston, No Tax SALE on all Used Graphic Novels! The Comic Book Shop, Ottowa,

Clyde Comic Book Shoppe, 1400 Clyde Avenue, Merivale Rd, Ottawa, $1 Discount bin comics, Geof Isherwood, Janet Hetherington and Ronn Sutton doing an in-store signing 11-2, cosplyers and CCG onsite

Germany

Black Dog Comics, Rodenbergstraße 9, 10439, Berlin. Special raffle with lots of instant wins such as hardcovers, trades, merchandise and comic boxes. Food, drink, BOGO sal, Absolite Batman colourist Roman Stevens signiing, Berlin Comic Bazaar

Phillippines

Comic Odyssey, Level 3 Space 03909 Robinsons Galleria EDSA Cor Ortigas Ave for Araw ng Libreng Komiks! Comic creator signings and spotlights.

Singapore

InkInk Collectibles, Bras Basah Complex Blk 231 Bain street #04-43, Godtail signing, sketching, and launching his 2026 Art Book, joined by Fujita Chobi.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!