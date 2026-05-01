Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: hope

Hope: 6 First Look Images Released Ahead Of Its Cannes Premiere

NEON has released six first-look images from writer and director Na Hong-Jin's new film, Hope. It is part of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and will have its world premiere later this month.

Article Summary NEON has unveiled six first-look images from Hope, the new film from writer-director Na Hong-Jin.

Hope made a strong impression at CinemaCon, where footage from the film reportedly electrified the room.

The newly released Hope synopsis teases a remote village crisis that pushes its police chief toward the unbelievable.

Hope will make its world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, putting more buzz behind NEON’s mystery thriller.

Sometimes at CinemaCon, movies come out of nowhere and impact the entire room on a fundamental level. Whatefall was one that we got hit with in the eleventh hour during the final presentation of the convention, but we also got hit with another during the second presentation of the con, from NEON. NEON is a fascinating little studio in terms of what they like to find and distribute. They have been killing it over the last couple of years, finding off-the-wall movies that resonate with people. Do they always work entirely? No, but they are rarely boring. They already released a couple of interesting teases for us to see, but it was Hope that lit up the entire room. NEON released six first-look images from the new film from writer and director Na Hong-Jin.

The initial images are doing a very good job of hiding what is going on here because it's something. The summary that was also released does a very good job of not telling you what is going on, so we're not going to tell you either. All you need to know is that the footage from this film got everyone excited, and the way the teaser was edited was perfect. How much are they going to give away? Unclear, but for now, you all can remain blissfully ignorant and know that this one looks insane in the best possible way.

Hope: Summary, Release Date

In Hope Harbor, a remote village near the Demilitarized Zone, police outpost chief Bum-seok receives alarming news from locals that a tiger has appeared. As the village erupts into panic, Bum-seok is forced to confront a reality beyond belief.

Hope, written and directed by Na Hong-Jin, stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, with Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. Hope is part of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and will have its world premiere later this month.

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