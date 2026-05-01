Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, transformers

Iron Studios Rolls Out New Transformers 1/20 Soundwave Statue

Iron Studios has just unveiled their latest 1/10 Art Scale statues, including the debut of Soundwave from the world of Transformers

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Transformers Soundwave 1/20 Art Scale statue, bringing the iconic Decepticon spy to collectors.

The Transformers Soundwave statue stands 11.5 inches tall, posed on one knee as he deploys his loyal cassette ally Laserbeak.

Weathered battle damage and a fallen Seeker base give this Transformers collectible a dynamic display with premium detail.

Pre-orders for the Transformers Soundwave statue are live now for $355, with release set for June 2027 alongside past pieces.

Iron Studios is getting a brand new set of 1/20 Art Scale statues, including the arrival of an iconic Transformers character. Soundwave is a cold and calculating Decepticon that known for his unwavering loyalty to Megatron and communication style. From his synthesized voice and blocky designs of his cassette minions, Ravage and Laserbeak, this Decepticon spy has been a fan favorite for years. Iron Studios is now siding with the Decepticons with a brand new 1/20 Art Scale statue featuring the one and only Soundwave.

This new Transformers statue comes in at 11.5" tall and is depicted on one knee as he sends out Laserbeak. A lot of weather detailing is featured on this Transformers statue as he stands upon the ruins of a fallen Seeker. Only a few Transformers 1/20 scale statues have been created so far, but Soundwave will be able to be displayed with Bumblebee, Megatron, and Optimus Prime. Pre-orders are already live for $355 ad he is expected to join the fight in June 2027.

Soundwave

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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