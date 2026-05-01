Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Narnia: The Magician's Nephew

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Sets An Early 2027 Release Date

Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew opens in IMAX and theaters in February 2027 and will debut on Netflix starting in April 2027.

Article Summary Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew opens in IMAX and theaters on February 12, 2027.

Netflix will debut Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew on streaming April 2, 2027, after its theatrical run.

IMAX sneak preview screenings for Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew begin early on February 10, 2027.

Netflix confirms the first Narnia film adapts The Magician’s Nephew, taking the franchise in chronological order.

Ever since it was announced that Netflix would be making a new set of movies based on The Chronicles of Narnia, with Greta Gerwig writing and directing, people have been curious about how it will go. The previous three live-action adaptations did okay, though the last one didn't do as well as everyone wanted, so they didn't continue adapting it. It's also the book where the Pevensie children take another step back, and studios likely thought that people wouldn't come back for another film with characters they didn't recognize. This new adaptation is trying something new: going in chronological order instead of publishing order. The recent announcement from Netflix confirms that the film's title is Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, meaning they are adapting what is often cited as the prequel. Fans of the series, much like Star Wars fans, have been arguing over reading order and authorial intent.

Netflix also confirmed that Narnia: The Magician's Nephew will be released in IMAX and in theaters worldwide on February 12, 2027, and it will stream on Netflix starting on April 2, 2027. They also confirmed there will be sneak preview screenings, only in IMAX, starting on February 10, 2027. "Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary, and IMAX continues to be an incredible partner. I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12 and on Netflix on April 2," said Gerwig in a press release.

Along with the release date, we also have our first look at a cast list and a logline. The official notes sent out by Netflix list the following as the stars of Narnia: The Magician's Nephew: David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, with Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough, and Susan Wokoma. The current logline reads as follows: Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig brings C. S. Lewis' beloved story The Magician's Nephew to the screen for the first time in a sweeping adventure that invites dreamers of all ages to experience the creation of Narnia.

"I was a child when I first read The Magician's Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life. I didn't know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart," Gerwig explained. "It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being. Because of C. S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia, I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure. I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic. That wonder and awe was available to everyone, even ordinary people like me…It transformed me."

"It's incredibly moving to see how deeply Greta Gerwig has embraced C. S. Lewis's world and infused Narnia: The Magician's Nephew with joy, heart, and genuine love for the story. We're so excited for audiences everywhere to experience her vision — and to share the magic of Narnia with a whole new generation," said a representative from the C. S. Lewis Company. We can only assume that more details about Narnia: The Magician's Nephew will be revealed later this year.

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