Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: Anand RK, CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, Evan Cagle, fcbd, free comic book day, new gods, ram v, saros, steve beach

Ram V Will Bring Back New Gods At DC Comics, We Just Don't Know When

Ram V will bring back New Gods at DC, but until then, there is Deicidium, Saros, something with Steve Beach, and Shadow Of The Bat, maybe?

Article Summary Ram V says there will be more New Gods at DC Comics, but timing remains unclear after the series ends at issue #12.

Ram V is teasing a new DC project with Jorge Fornes, possibly tied to Batman, Sandman, or Shadow Of The Bat.

Ram V also reveals a creator-owned indie horror one-shot with Steve Beach and his story work on Housemarque’s PS5 game Saros.

Ram V’s next major comic is Image’s Deicidium with Evan Cagle and Anand RK, previewing on Free Comic Book Day 2026.

Comic book writer Ram V is a little busy at the moment. We already looked at his claim that he was on a superhero break but that something Sandman/Batman related for DC Comics was an exception to that.

Maybe it could even be Shadow Of The Bat for DC Next Wave?

And while his DC All-In/Absolute Universe-related New Gods series with Evan Cagle ended with its twelfth issue, he is promising more and posted to X saying "There will be more New Gods." But as he also says, "Corporations will never love you back. The people you work with and alongside are always fantastic. The machinery they're part of is heartless. I try to remind everyone who asks for career advice. You're not an employee – you're a contractor. Negotiate accordingly." So, you know. It might be a while.

So what comics can he talk about? Well he also says "Just tapping in to say this story I'm telling with the amazing Steve Beach is going to be gorgeous. I give you a sneak peek… Excited about all the things I'm working on. But telling this horror thing with Steve, hits just right. I love my job… For those wondering. It's an indie horror one-shot thing. Creator owned."

And it's not just comics, there is also the PS5 game Saros that came out last week, as Ram V says… "Absolutely thrilled to say that I worked with the narrative group at @Housemarque w the fabulous @GregoryLouden in pre-production to help shape the story and characters in SAROS. Launching on April 30th on PS5. Get your sci-fi, bullet-hell kicks here!… Great to see all the lovely reviews. The team at housemarque deserve their kudos. I've seen the love and care that went into making this."

And Evan Cagle has also been busy, working with Ram V and another of his frequent collaborators, Anand RK, on a new graphic novel, Deicidium, being published by Image Comics later this year, but getting a high-profile preview in comic book stores tomorrow…

DEICIDIUM: OMENS FCBD 2026 PREVIEW

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle, Anand RK (CA) Evan Cagle

A first look at the epic new sci-fi series from award-winning creators Ram V, Evan Cagle, and Anand Radhakrishnan! Featuring gorgeous black and white interiors, Deicidium is set in a future world governed by the marriage between theocracies and corporations. Worship is currency, faith is power. In this newfound stability, old powers once more return to the world. Gods of fire, wind, volcanoes, jaguars—gods of mischief, stories, love, and war—manifesting through everyday people. But with the established hierarchy threatened, the powers-that-be decide that these newly-made gods must be found—and killed… 5/2/2026

Because it's Free Comic Book Day tomorrow, where he will be signing at Forbidden Planet London, with the Image Comics preview of his new graphic novel Deicidum. And he is already showing this off, saying "Seriously, you are not ready for how beautiful DEICIDIUM is going to be." And given what he said about New Gods, he's just trolling with this one…

"This is your reminder that the DEICIDIUM preview comes out this weekend on Free Comic Book Day. So head to your local and pick up a copy. If you like what you see there, I promise you the rest of it gets only crazier from there on <3"

Here's a look at more from Deicidium: Omen…Ram V, Evan Cagle, and Anand Radhakrishnan signed a six-figure deal for nine volumes of the Deicidium graphic novel series with French publisher, Morgen, who have arranged English language publishing rights with Image Comics, beginning with Omens, set in a future in which the old gods have returned, manifesting as humans, and threaten the stability of society. The first volume will be published later this year.

"Deicidium is a story borne out of my obsession with world mythologies and a desire to distinguish between the innocent power of stories and the power exercised by turning them into dogma. Since that early thought, Deicidium has grown into an expansive world full of characters and conflicts that I'm having a great time exploring. And it is also a culmination of all of my ever changing influences over the years. Fantasy, sci-fi, philosophy, mythology, kinetic action and shonen-manga character dynamics—there's a little bit of everything to be found in here and I cannot wait for readers to discover it." – Ram V

"I see every story as a chance to explore new artistic territory, and the world of Deicidium really demands a commitment to that approach to visual storytelling. The mix of competing cultures and religious influences, the globe-trotting tours of the ways people live in this future world, the character designs, the tech—all of it serves as a summon to dig deep into style and technique in order to create a unique visual language. My hope is that the art of Deicidium feels somehow both ancient and novel, just like the narrative to which it's wed." – Evan Cagle

"Deicidium will be my first foray into science fiction. We are also trying a different format this time around—black and white art with a slower release schedule. This gives Evan and me time to explore media and dive into the image-making process. I also plan to draw larger than usual and I personally look forward to drawing traditionally and spending time engaging with the art." – Anand RK

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!