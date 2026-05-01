Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, masters of the universe

New Masters of the Universe (2026) He-Man & Battle Statue Revealed

Iron Studios has just unveiled their latest 1/10 Art Scale statues, including the debut of Masters of the Universe 2026

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Masters of the Universe 2026 He-Man and Battle Cat 1/10 Art Scale statue for collectors.

The new Masters of the Universe movie reboots He-Man with Prince Adam’s origin spanning Earth and Eternia.

The 13-inch Masters of the Universe statue features Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man, Battle Cat, and the Power Sword.

Masters of the Universe 2026 He-Man and Battle Cat pre-orders are live now at $500 ahead of a June 2027 release.

The upcoming Masters of the Universe is a big-budget reboot of the classic He-Man franchise, telling a fresh origin story that blends science fiction and fantasy. The film centers on Prince Adam, who, as a child, is sent away from his home planet, Eternia, and grows up on Earth. Years later, Adam discovers his legendary and missingSword of Power, the key to help unlock his past, and hopefully leading him home as the rightful heir to Eternia. This discovery will pull him back across the universe to his home world, where he must now take Eternia from the clutches of Skeletor.

Iron Studios has now captured this new live-action Masters of the Universe film with a brand-new 1/10 statue. He-Man and Battle Cat are ready for a glorious comeback with this impressive statue that stands 13" tall. The likeness of Nicholas Galitzine is perfectly captured here, offering a more realistic take on this iconic 1980s hero. A lot of detail is packed into this release from Battle Cat's sculpted fur, the rocky terrain, He-Man's Power Sword, and more. Pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe 2026 1/10 statue from Iron Studios are already listed at $500, with a June 2027 release.

Masters of the Universe (2026) He-Man & Battle Statue

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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