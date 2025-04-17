Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, grant morrison

SCOOP: The Mystery Absolute Figure Behind The Big DC Crossover

SCOOP: The mystery Absolute figure behind the upcoming big DC Comics crossover has been revealed... but it's a Big Spoiler!

Article Summary Discover the role of an Absolute Mirror Master in DC's forthcoming crossover event.

Iconic villain returns: Evan McCulloch is DC's chosen Mirror Master for the event.

Absolute Universe crossover promises shattered realities—spot the clues in FCBD cover.

Speculation arises: Will Grant Morrison return to pen Mirror Master again?

Spoiler! Spoiler! Spoiler! Spoiler! Spoiler! Spoiler! We know we are getting an Absolute Universe crossover. We know that DC All-In Specials are coming and that they will concern the DC Universe. We saw the words "Absolute" and "Omega" being used a lot in DC Comics titles this week. Darkseid is… Absolute.

But Bleeding Cool also gets the nod that the Absolute version of the DC Comics character, the Mirror Master, will be playing a vital role in the upcoming DC Comics Universe/Absolute Universe Crossover Event later this year. As well as the standard DC Universe version of the Mirror Master as well. But which one?

The Sam Scudder version of Mirror Master first appeared in The Flash #105 and was created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino. A convict who used a hall of mirrors to enter his own reflection, he became a frequent foe of the Flash, as one of the Rogues, but was killed in the Crisis on Infinite Earths. He was revived in the DC Universe in 2011 for the New 52 as the main Mirror Master.

A second version of the character, Evan McCulloch, first appeared in Animal Man #8 and was created by Grant Morrison and Chas Truog. A Glasgow-based mercenary and assassin, a consortium of U.S. government and big business interests offers him the costume and weapons of the original Mirror Master in exchange for his services. He discovers a "Mirror Dimension," which enables him to travel through any reflective surface, and is accepted by the other Rogues. But that was then.

Now it seems the Mirror Master is back, and from the DC side at least, it's Evan McCulloch. The Absolute Version is still trying to put all the pieces together… but that may explain the shattered pieces of glass on the cover of the upcoming Free Comic Book Day title. Say, is there any chance that Grant Morrison is going to be writing the character for DC Comics again, going forward? You do at least want to get the speech patterns right…

DC ALL IN ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

(W) Dan Slott, Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

The DC All In saga explodes into a brand-new Free Comic Book Day flipbook! First up, the core-line DC Universe soars into Superman action with the dazzling debut of superstar writer Dan Slott alongside acclaimed artist Rafael Albuquerque! In this special zero issue installment of the forthcoming Superman Unlimited series, you will witness the prelude to the biggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will change the course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it! Then, as the Absolute Universe expands, dark forces begin to gather in the shadows…forces that have been waiting a very long time to shape events and seize control. All the while,a mysterious figure watches–but who is this powerful new character, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes?

