Grant Morrison Returns To A "Big Two" Superhero Comic, But Which One?

Grant Morrison returns to a "Big Two" superhero comic book... but which one? And with which artist?

Article Summary Grant Morrison teases a new project with a Big Two publisher—Marvel or DC.

The project includes a mystery collaboration with a beloved artist.

Morrison's last DC work was in 2021; Marvel in 2004 with New X-Men.

Speculation about a possible Marvel/DC crossover event surfaces.

In their most recent Xanaduum substack, Grant Morrison told us, "Curiously enough, I accepted another unlikely comic book team-up project offered to me last week. It's Big 2, with an artist I love dearly, and although it's been a long time since I've had reason to write mainstream superhero comics, I got an idea straight away and couldn't wait to do it, so expect a very unlikely announcement sometime soon!"

The Big Two usually refers to Marvel and DC, though lately, I have preferred Scholastic and Webtoon. But anyway. Grant Morrison last worked on such a book for DC Comics in 2021 with The Green Lantern, Wonder Woman: Earth One, and Superman And The Authority. The last for Marvel was in 2004, with the conclusion of New X-Men.

Of course, there is another upcoming project that will include both of the Big Two. This is merely mindless speculation, but could this be the DC/Marvel side of the Marvel/DC crossover event? Just a thought.

Grant Morrison MBE was born in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1960, educated at Allan Glen's School with their first published works, Gideon Stargrave strips, in Bryan Talbot's Near Myths anthology in 1978. This was followed by Captain Clyde, Starblazer, Warrior Magazine, Zoids and more before being tapped by DC for America with Animal Man, Doom Patrol, Arkham Asylum, The Invisibles, Flex Mentallo, Seven Soldiers, The Multiversity, DC One Million, Final Crisis, The Filth, All-Star Superman, Batman and Robin, We3, as well as a three-year run on New X-Men at Marvel, runs on The Authority, 2000AD and much more. They turned their comic Happy into a TV show for Syfy, were showrunners on the TV series adaptation of Brave New World, were appointed editor-in-chief of Heavy Metal magazine, and worked with Robbie Williams on an album release. They are also working on a different crossover, World's Collide, with Grant Morrison's Captain Clyde and Etienne Kubwabo DJ ET.

