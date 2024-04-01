Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: artists edition, scott dunbier

Scott Dunbier Confirms His Last Day At IDW Will Be This Friday

Scott Dunbier has just confirmed that he is leaving IDW Publishing after 16 years as Special Projects Editor. "My last day will be on Friday"

This morning, Bleeding Cool reported that Scott Dunbier was to quit IDW Publishing, where he has been Special Projects Editor, working on their Artist's Editions volumes since 2008. He joined on an April the 1st, and announced his leaving on an April the 1st as well. One of a number of shoes that have been dropping across the comics industry this week.

Well, Scott Dunbier has just confirmed Bleeding Cool's story, and more, posting to social media saying "Yes, I have decided to leave IDW Publishing. My last day will be on Friday. Thanks to the overwhelming number of you who have reached out to check on me, I'm truly touched. Rest assured, I am happy and looking forward to my next chapter. I'll post more details next Monday. All the best, Scott."

Scott Dunbier was an art dealer, who turned to publishing comics with Wildstorm, where he was appointed Editor-In-Chief, before Wildstorm was bought by DC Comics, making Dunbier a Vice President there. He was in charge of keeping Alan Moore separate from the rest of DC Comics, editing the America's Best Comics line. He also pioneered the Absolute oversized slipcased hardcover format at DC Comics to much success, now copied across the industry, before he was fired by Paul Levitz over the controversy concerning League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Black Dossier.

So he got a new job at IDW as Special Projects Editor where he pioneered another new format, the Artist's Edition, replicating original artwork on the page as close as possible to the original. Licensing rights to some of the most important comics in American publishing history, and at the size closest to the original artwork. It is considered one of the major reasons IDW Publishing stayed in profit. Again, everyone tried to copy it. But few had the original art contacts that Scott Dunbier did. And so publishers came to IDW, including Marvel and DC. But now Scott Dunbier is choosing to leave of his own volition. We look forward to finding out what comes next. On Monday…

