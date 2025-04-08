Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Sonic Rumble

Sonic Rumble Announces May Launch Date For PC & Mobile

SEGA has confirmed the global launch date for their latest Sonic The Hedgehog title, Sonic Rumble, as it arrives on PC and mobile this May

Enhance gameplay with character skills and crews for strategic play and varied style customization.

Race, survive, and battle in diverse stages with short matches, perfect for quick, engaging play.

Play as Sonic, Tails, and more; customize characters with skins, effects, and animations.

SEGA announced today that they have an official global launch date for Sonic Rumble, as the game arrives next month on mobile devices and PC via Steam. The game was announced a short time ago, but the team didn't reveal that much about it beyond the fact it was a multiplayer party game where featuring characters and settings from the franchise, allowing up to 32 players to compete against each other. Today, we got a small teaser trailer and the word that the game will be released on May 8, 2025. We have more info about the game here as we now wait out the next month for it to arrive.

Sonic Rumble

Sonic Rumble is coming jam-packed with key gameplay enhancements designed to add depth and strategic layers to every round. Each character will be able to make use of a set of skills, allowing players to customize their playstyle and approach challenges in diverse ways. With multiple skill slots available per character, players can experiment with different combinations to find the perfect fit for their preferred style. Additionally, the official global launch of Sonic Rumble will introduce crews, bringing players together to strategize and overcome obstacles as a unit. Both skills and crews will be available at launch, providing players with a rich and engaging gameplay experience from day one.

Experience a vast array of stages with different themes and ways to play! Sonic Rumble is packed with different gameplay styles, including Run, where players race for the top spot, Survival, where players compete to stay in the game, Ring Battle, where players duke and dodge it out for the most rings, and lots more. Matches are short, so anyone can pick it up and play in their spare time. Form a squad of four players and work together to take on other squads around the world! Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, Dr. Eggman, and other Sonic-series favorites. Customize your characters to your heart's content with a variety of character skins, animations, effects, and more!

