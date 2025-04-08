Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aonic, Arthur Mostovoy

Former Larian UK Head Arthur Mostovoy Joins Aonic

Aonic has recruited Arthur Mostovoy, the former Head of Larion Studios UK, to fill their newly-created Head of Games position

Article Summary Arthur Mostovoy joins Aonic as Head of Games after leading Larian Studios UK.

Mostovoy was instrumental in the success of Baldur's Gate 3 at Larian Studios.

Aonic's debut game, Grit and Valor – 1949, highlights team collaboration.

His role is to maximize synergies, supporting indie teams in creative game development.

Aonic has revealed a major hire for their studio this week, as the company snagged former Larian Studios UK Head Arthur Mostovoy to join the team. Mostovoy comes off having helped work on one of the studio's most successful titles, Baldur's Gate 3, and joins the company as they have released their debut game, Grit and Valor – 1949. No word yet on what he'll be working on as he just got there, but we have more info about his arrival from the announcement below.

Arthur Mostovoy Joins Aonic

Prior to this, he worked on the $1 billion-grossing mobile title War Robots at Pixonic, as well as helping to establish the team, processes and design at Azur, the world's top mobile game publisher by downloads. Megabit Publishing, Aonic's first- and third-party publishing arm, has just launched its debut game, Grit and Valor – 1949. Developed by Milky Tea, another Aonic studio, the real-time tactics roguelite is the perfect example of the collaboration happening throughout the group. Mostovoy's role will include maximizing these team synergies.

"After nearly six amazing years at Larian, I can't wait to dive into this new role at Aonic," says Mostovoy. "There's so much to be excited about happening throughout our teams, across platforms, audiences and genres. We are entering a golden age of indies and small teams, resulting in some incredibly creative games. The market share for small and indie teams is growing year on year, and this will continue. My role at Aonic is to support these teams in creating and delivering creative titles that can make a major impact."

"Aonic is building something truly exciting and welcoming a talent like Arthur is a significant step in what we are working towards. His track record speaks for itself and his experience will be invaluable in helping us achieve our ambitions," added Aonic co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Olliver Heins.

