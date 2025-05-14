Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Scott Snyder Trolls Graham Nolan With Absolute Batman #9 "Abomination"

Scott Snyder trolls Bane co-cretaor Graham Nolan with the title of the new Absolute Batman #9 arc, "Abomination", in time for FOC

Scott Snyder has announced that he is "thrilled to officially announce the next big ABSOLUTE BATMAN arc from me and Nick Dragotta. Meet Bane in… ABOMINATION. More info on issue #9 FOC, along with the #8 release, our live comic fundamentals class tomorrow, and @FANEXPOPhilly in my newsletter". The last chance readers have to order Absolute Batman #9 from their comic book store is this weekend.

And yes, the new Absolute Batman arc starring Absolute Bane and starting in #9 is called Abomination. Now, you may recall that when DC Comics first promoted the appearance of the new version of Bane in upcoming issues of Absolute Batman, original Bane co-creator Graham Nolan was not happy. And posted to social media, saying, "As the designer /co-creator of Bane…this is a terrible abomination." When asked, "Is it the head?", he replied "We can start there". When asked if there was room for other interpretations of the character, he replied "Of course. Many have, and done excellent interpretations. This is not one of them." He also doesn't like the Dark Knight Rises version but does approve of versions portrayed by "BTAS, Young Justice, Arkham Asylum among others."

Graham Nolan then backpedalled a bit. But it now looks like Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta agree… Abomination it is.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE! The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M–a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

