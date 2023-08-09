Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: charles soule, Dark Droids, star wars

How Far Will The Scourge Spread In Dark Droids? Star Wars Spoilers

In the first issue of Star Wars: Dark Droids, we saw The Spark - now The Scourge - making its way across the Empire, taking over every droid...

In the first issue of Star Wars: Dark Droids #1, we saw The Spark – now The Scourge – making its way across the Empire, taking over every droid it encountered and putting them to work to murder their human masters in the Imperial star ships. In Star Wars #37 out from Marvel Comics today, we see the infection spread…

…first among the Rebel Alliance themselves, with C-3PO taken over by this new sentient force, who sees no difference between Rebellion and Empire, it's all just meat sacks in control..

…. but also, it seems, to the droids captured and tortured in Jabba The Hutt's Palace back on Tattooine. Which way will the cyborg Lobot go? Will he be a pawn of a champion? And when will anyone notice that something is weird going on with these robots? And, set as this is before the Return Of The Jedi, how long will it be until Jabba The Hutt is torturing droids again? Today's Star Wars: Max Rebo reminds us of how that could go as well…

First, it comes for the metal, then for the muddle, then for the mind…

STAR WARS #37

MARVEL COMICS

JUN231061

(W) Charles Soule (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Stephen Segovia

LOBOT LOST! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

Something has gone horribly wrong with LOBOT, putting the REBELLION at terrible risk! LANDO CALRISSIAN will do anything to save his friend, even if it means betraying the REBELS. Will the SCOURGE OF THE DROIDS destroy any chance to cure Lobot, or will he be lost forever? Rated TIn Shops: Aug 09, 2023 SRP: $4.99 STAR WARS RETURN OF JEDI MAX REBO #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN231057

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Paul Fry (CA) Ryan Brown

WHO IS PLOTTING TO KILL JABBA THE HUTT?

Wait – someone ELSE is plotting to kill one of the galaxy's most infamous gangsters? YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT! When you're JABBA THE HUTT, you make a lot of enemies – and sometimes, they're even under your employ! MAX REBO and the band have their own plans on how to deal with a mobster like Jabba? This issue bookends our JABBA'S PALACE one-shot and leads directly into the RETURN OF THE JEDI film!

Rated TIn Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!