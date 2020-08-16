Scout Comics Enters Deal with CBSN, Comic Book Shopping Network

Scout Comics has announced a new venture with CBSN, the Comic Book Shopping Network, to create exclusive editions of their upcoming comics and graphic novels. The CBSN is led by two names that will be very familiar to the retailer community, including Jen King known for the Space Cadets Collection in Texas, and Jesse James Criscione, who runs Jesse James Comics out of Arizona. You may also know Jesse James, not as an old-timey burglar, but as Bleeding Cool contributor. Scout has been making moves in their initiatives to get comics into readers' hands by following DC's example (no, not that example) going straight to retailers, creating online merch stores for all of their upcoming titles, and looking to Kickstarter for pre-funded, ready-to-sell content.

In their announcement of this new venture, Jen King spoke on the partnership:

"Everyone who knows me, knows that I am earnest when I give my word not to reveal info until I have the go ahead. This has been the hardest secret to keep because I am so excited about our partnership with Scout!"

James Haick, President of Scout and one of the current creative forces behind much of their marketing and more, also shared his take on this venture with the Comic Book Shopping Network:

"I'm so excited about this new partnership with not just Jen and Jesse James, but all the CBSN affiliated comic shops. CBSN is such an amazing, innovative idea/company and I can't wait to grow our respective businesses together."

With a 2021 line-up that seems to get bigger by the day, with Killchella and By the Horns announced just this past month, Scout Comics continues to grow as a creative force within the indie community. It will be interesting to see which artists contribute exclusive covers to this new initiative with CBSN as Scout grows.