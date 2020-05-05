Scout Comics Joins DC, Goes Direct To Retailer With New Distributor.

While the comic book industry returns to distribution through Diamond Comic Distributors and DC Comics' new alternatives, it is not an open playing field. Only a few comic books will be coming through at first, in a reduced manner. Diamond's Steve Geppi has talked about not giving a starving person too much food all at once. This plan, however, benefits Diamond's premier publishers, especially Marvel and DC. As Alterna found out, if they hadn't have pulled out of Diamond, they might not have had comics coming through Diamond until August. Scpout Comcis seems to be suffering similar treatment, but their response is different, a kind of halfway house.

They have launched a new retailer programme called 'New Direct Order'. Publisher James Haick of Scout Comics writes;

Starting NOW we plan on offering our retail partners a chance to order new Scout Comic content. These comics will be released starting the second week of June from one of our print partners (Comic Impressions) who are only a few miles away from our headquarters here in Fort Myers Florida. The details of this program are explained below. If you have any additional questions of how things will work, please feel free to email myself or our publisher James Pruett for more details. For those of you who aren't able to re-open when these new comics are released, we have a temporary solution for you as well. Over the past month, we've been giving out money every Friday (via PayPal Friends and Family) to comic shops worldwide when our website customers place their local comic shop in the NOTE/MEMO box at checkout. I've been personally reaching out myself and sending these funds over the past month and I don't plan on stopping anytime soon. We will continue this program for the foreseeable future, so all you have to do is refer your customers to www.scoutcomics.com and we'll send you 50% of the proceeds of any comics or trade paperbacks (print AND digital) they purchase from us. We do plan on continuing our partnership with Diamond when they get back up to speed. However, this direct distribution program will also continue for those of you who want to continue ordering our comics DIRECT from us as well.

While telling their readers

Check out all the new titles and the old title "CATCH-UP" packs below! After you do, please reach out to your local comic retailer via phone, email, or social media over the next two weeks (Final Order Cutoff for them is the May 14th) letting them know which comics you want them to add to your pull list. If your local shop isn't aware of this new direct to retailers program, please have them email us at store@scoutcomics.com for more info.

If you want to keep up with Bleeding Cool's coverage of the current global situation as well as the continuing New Distributor Wars of 2020, you can bookmark these links.