Scout Europe Imprint Launches in Scout Comics January 2024 Solicits

Scout Comics doesn't just compete with other publishers but with itself. So bye-bye Black Caravan and Chispa, hello Scout Comics Europe

Scout Comics doesn't just compete with other comics publishers but with itself and its own imprints. So bye-bye Black Caravan and Chispa for Scout Comics' January 2024 solicits, and hello to Scout Comics Europe, which basically looks like Europe Comics has found a new home, and some of their former projects as well. Such as Rogues #1 by El Torres and Pablo Moreno Collar and Veil #1 by El Torres and Gabriel Hernandez Walta. And from the main Scout Comics branch comes Fear City Thumper #1 by Stephen Bliss, Malcolm Wong and Alessia De Sio, and Von Bach #1 by Owen Hammer and Mariano Navarro.

FEAR CITY THUMPER #1 CVR A STEPHEN BLISS

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231694

NOV231695 – FEAR CITY THUMPER #1 CVR B STEPHEN BLISS

(W) Stephen Bliss, Malcolm Wong (A) Alessia De Sio (A / CA) Stephen Bliss

Featuring the storytelling and artwork from Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto concept artist Stephen Bliss! A young Philippo is the world's worst-looking super-hero vigilante, but he's stronger, smarter, and more ruthless when he wears the Thumper mask.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

VON BACH #1 CVR A HUGO PETRUS

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231696

NOV231697 – VON BACH #1 CVR B MARIANO NAVARRO

NOV231698 – VON BACH #1 CVR C MARCO FONTANILI

(W) Owen Hammer (A) Mariano Navarro (CA) Hugo Petrus

Meet Doctor Heinrich Von Bach, the 19th century scientist rumored to have been resurrected from the dead by his own ungodly invention. Now, meet Minna Tseng, the 20th-century screenwriter tasked with writing the 100th film based on the world's most famous "mad scientist." Minna is about to discover that Hollywood politics give a new meaning to the word "horror."

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

ROGUES #1 CVR A PABLO M COLLAR

SCOUT EUROPE

NOV231699

NOV231700 – ROGUES #1 CVR B PABLO M COLLAR

(W) El Torres (A / CA) Pablo Moreno Collar

Introducing Scout Europe! This new subimprint focuses on European creators and formatting! New ongoing series! Meet Bram and Weasel, a pair of cunning thieves from the mythical city of Gerada. When fate takes an unexpected turn, they're thrust into a daring quest across time itself to reclaim their own souls and rewrite their story. This sword and sorcery comic weaves magic, heists, and chickens… into a can't-miss epic that is a perfect starting point for newcomers. Hence, Jumping Point. Ha. In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

VEIL #1 CVR A GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

SCOUT EUROPE

NOV231701

NOV231702 – VEIL #1 CVR B GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

(W) El Torres (A / CA) Gabriel Hernandez Walta

Introducing Scout Europe! This new subimprint focuses on European creators and formatting! Acclaimed and award-winning artist Gabriel Hernández Walta (The Vision, Phantom Road) and writer El Torres (Roman Ritual, Straitjacket) present their renowned work in a long-awaited edition, remastered and re-lettered! Revisit their horror masterpiece! Enter the world of Chris Luna, a private investigator who works for… the dead. But the dead don't pay much. A psychic with the ability to pierce the veil between worlds, Chris must return to her hometown to face a lurking darkness that has been waiting for her. Prepare for a chilling journey as Chris Luna battles both the supernatural and her own past in a gripping tale of horror and the unknown.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

A HAUNTING ON MARS #2

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231677

(W) Zach Chapman (A / CA) Ruairi Coleman

Mars is a wasteland: A dead colony, founded by a dead billionaire, holding darkness and secrets within. Secrets which Echo Team are sent to uncover. A hacker. A psionic. An empath. A soldier. And their corpo loyalist leader. They've crashed far from the LZ and their sanity's already unraveling…

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

BLADE IN THE DARK #4 (OF 4) (RES)

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231678

(W) Morgan Quaid (A / CA) Wili Roberts

Oversized finale! Rook and Goblin continue their hunt for the god of masks, with the little trickster now in possession of the body of a dead eternal. They encounter Safina, goddess of the swamps who recognizes the dead body of her former companion, Magnus. Incensed, Safina throws the might of her will against Rook and Goblin, but before she can deal the death blow, Masuku and Rook's sister arrive to claim victory.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

CISSY #3

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231680

(W) Charles Chester (A / CA) Alonso Hern?n Molina Gonzales

Oversized finale of volume one! Gabriel, Cissy, and Brambles journey deeper into the Dark Lands. A strange event in the Forest involving the trees leads them to believe they are closing the gap on The Crying Man. Here-in one of the most dangerous places of all the realms-we meet the Crying Man and gain insight into his grand plan.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

DUST #6

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231681

(W) Brett Register (A / CA) Gaston Gomez

Keeli and Ansel, having narrowly escaped death, press on, unaware that their most perilous challenges still lie ahead. On the surface, Ansel and The Resistance mourn their losses, before seeking support from an unlikely ally. Meanwhile, in the Echo, Prince Alldon, no longer under his father's watchful eye, launches a massive attack on the Dust.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

FISH EYE #1 SCOUT LEGACY ED

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231682

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Stefano Cardoselli

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! Imagine Bruce Willis From Die Hard finds himself locked inside The Truman Show! Travis is a cop. And a family man. And he's the star of a reality show that follows his police exploits in his small town. The only problem is that ratings are slipping. When a group of killers target Travis, the small town cop must go to war to protect himself and his family, while trying to figure out who's really after him. After all, ratings are king, no matter who gets hurt-or killed.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

FUNG GI #3 CVR A JM RINGUET

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231683

NOV231684 – FUNG GI #3 CVR B JM RINGUET

(W) JM Ringuet (A / CA) JM Ringuet

Our group of Outcast humanoid mushrooms is recovering from a crash, still trying to reach the Domain of Cantha to protect it from a wicked plot. But the resolve of the team is showing cracks and diverging intents are threatening the quest as it reaches its most perilous chapter.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

HOWIE THE HELLHOUND #2

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231685

(W) Jared Prestwidge (CA) Simon Robins (A / CA) Carlos Trigo

Since her chance meeting with the mysterious canine Howie, Louise's life has gone places she never thought possible. But if Louise thought things were crazy now, she hasn't seen anything yet. Lord Satan and his forces have set their sights on Earth. Their goal? To return Howie to Hell at all costs!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

LUNA AND A SPECIAL NIGHT GN

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231686

(W) Emanuela Milleri (A) Emanuela Milleri

Luna and a Special Night is a celebration of art and imagination exploring how the love of art can be passed from generation to generation. The story follows Luna during three different phases of her life: as a child, a young woman, and then a grandmother. As a young woman, Luna and her older sister Jeanne are vacationing in Nice in the 1930s. They hear beautiful violin music, which inspires them to go to the beach and paint together. Luna doesn't realize that the musician is an artist she met as a child. Flashing back about 20 years, the sisters are together at a museum. While her sister takes part in a fine arts lesson, the five-year-old Luna sits next to an artist, Stéphane, who is drawing a picture of the "Night." He hands her another notebook so that she can also draw the beautiful statue. Luna and Stéphane have a vision of her drawing magically coming to life. This forever changes the trajectory of the artist's career.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE WITCH TRIAL #5

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231687

(W) Louis Southard (A) Butch K. Mapa (CA) Julianne Griepp

Secrets and lies are revealed! As the end grows nearer and nearer, the invisible hand of fate has finally come to collect for Ortensia Thomas! The future of everything rests on her shoulders! But, more It's the final curtain call for Midnight Western Theatre: Witch Trial as the stage is set for our ending! The young Ortensia Thomas' startling and harrowing metamorphosis is nearing its climax! Prepare yourselves, folks, because this woman is ready for her starring role!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

MOM BREAKS THE INTERNET #3

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231688

(W) Jay Sandlin (A / CA) Patrick Mulholland

With the Internet in shambles, President Frederick T. Waldgrave forms a task force and places special agent Ramirez, the anti-MOM, in charge. With unlimited resources, Ramirez vows to apprehend MOM by any means necessary. In MOM's world, Barbie, her husband, and Penny attend family counseling. But will an unlawful police stop during the ride home change their lives forever?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

MULLET COP #1 SCOUT LEGACY ED

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231689

(W) Tom Lintern (A / CA) Tom Lintern

Scout Legacy editions bring back some of our most prolific issue number ones back in print! After a near-death experience, a mall cop goes undercover as a manager at an all-you-can-eat buffet. With the help of his coworkers and a supercomputer/microwave called M.I.T.T. (Mall Industries Two Thousand), he takes on crime boss Robogrannie and her gang of thugs!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

OMEGA GANG #7

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231690

(W) Matteo Rivosecchi (A / CA) Niccolo Lelapi

Ama reminisces about the past and how the Gang came to their present situation as she attempts to figure out what to do with Gab. However, the end is near, and terror looms around the corner.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

TRAKOVI #5 (OF 5) CVR A DAVE THOMAS & KOLERIC

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231691

NOV231692 – TRAKOVI #5 (OF 5) CVR B OLIVIA KOLERIC

(W) Adriean Koleric (CA) Dave Thomas (A / CA) Adriean Koleric

This is The End! Ula comes face-to-face with her former love who she thought was dead. We all thought he was dead! All parties involved must put their emotional cards on the table. It's the only way to try to resolve a family drama that has haunted this family for years. More blood will be spilled, more deaths will occur… and someone loses an eye!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

VANITY #6 (OF 9)

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231693

(W) Jurii Kirnev (A) Natalia Tsarevnikova (CA) Anastasia Korsun

Innocent blood has been spilled, marking the beginning the sixth chapter of the notorious Elizabeth Bathory's biopic graphic novel. It also signals a turning point in the Countess Bathory's life, wherein she immerses herself deeply in virgin blood (literally as well as figuratively), compelled by a bloodthirsty madness. But what is madness for some-others regard as genius. In an attempt to find the secret of eternal youth and beauty, Countess Bathory believes she can open a new door to the very foundation of creative alchemy, thereby becoming god-like by this knowledge!

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

FISH EYE TP COMIC TAG CARD

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231703

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Stefano Cardoselli

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete Fish Eye graphic novel (issues #1-4)! Things aren't always what they seem. What would you do if you found the whole world was watching your every move and everyone knew it, except for you? Travis, a small town cop and family mans, unbeknownst to him, happens to be the star of a secret reality show that follows his police exploits. The only problem is that his ratings are slipping as his life has become mundane and that's when the producers decide to take matters into their own hands. When a group of killers target Travis, the small town cop must go to war to protect himself and his family, while trying to figure out who's really after him. After all, ratings are king, no matter who gets hurt… or killed.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

CHARM CITY #5 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

NOV231679

(W) Josh Eiserike (A / CA) Scott Van Domelen

The Grand Finale! The Baltimore PD may have a suspect in custody, but only music blogger Alyssia Singer knows the truth: the man they've arrested is NOT the serial killer terrorizing Baltimore's underground witching community. Now, Alyssia will have to save her sister (and possibly her job), confront the killer… and finally face the buried demons from her past… with a twist ending so shocking you'll want to re-read the entire series to see what clues you missed!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

MISADVENTURERS TP COMIC TAG

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

NOV231704

(W) Joseph A. Michael (A) Nicolas Touris

SCCOT-Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete The Misadventurers graphic novel (issues #1-4)! TIn this fantastical buddy comedy, a showboating half-ling wizard-in-training, Jimminy, and a rough and tumble Viking Princess, Marius, are in for the adventure of a lifetime. Banished to the farthest reaches of the Netherworld, these two must set their differences aside if they are going to make it home, in one piece. Dodging an Army of Demonic Divas and Repelling a Trio of Rockin' Redwoods are par for this crash course in friendship. If Jimminy can learn how to take charge and Marius learns how to work a crowd, this dynamic duo might just stand a chance.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

