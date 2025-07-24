Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged:

SDCC: Absolute Batman Crosses Over With Absolute Wonder Woman #15

SDCC: Absolute Batman Crosses Over With Absolute Wonder Woman #15

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #15 features a major crossover with Absolute Batman this December.

Scott Snyder reveals new details about villains like the Joker and Absolute Killer Croc in Gotham.

Upcoming issues will spotlight fresh takes on Batfamily members, including Barbara Gordon and Catwoman.

Future Absolute Batman stories teased, with Jock joining for a Joker-focused issue later this year.

In Absolute Wonder Woman #15, to be published on the 24th of December, your early Christmas treat is Absolute Batman turning up. What this young and bulked up Bruce Wayne will make of the word of gods, demi-gods and mystical monsters, compared to his own Gotham, we are yet to learn. It was unveiled in the DC All-In: What's Next panel held at San Diego Comic-Con today.

But it comes alongside other Absolute news being spilled liberally by Scott Snyder on the panel. How the villains of Absolute Batman are all down to the Joker being ointrinisc to the very system that is Gotham, as we recently saw with Absolute Killer Croc. We have seen Absolute Deathstroke alongside the Joker, it turns out that he is agent Alfred Pennyworth's friend as well. Scott Snyder has wearned us that not every Absolute Batman villain will be a straight up villain and he has an original, unconventional idea for the Batfamily. We have only really seen Barbara Gordon and she is a long way from Batgirl right now. The designs we have seen of Absolute Catwoman, with prehensile tail and Wolverine claws come from the tech she developed, after becoming a thief to rob empty apartments. Scott Snyder teased Absolute Red Hood and Absolute Scarecrow, to come despite the mock objection of his editor Chris Conroy on the panel. And with Jock coming to Absolute Batman in December, we will get a Joker focusssed issue. Plenty more to come…

DC All In: What's Next

Thursday July 24, 2025 11:30am – 12:30pm Room 6DE

Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, and other top DC storytellers dive deeper into DC's core and Absolute comic books for 2025 and beyond. Moderated by DC executive editor Chris Conroy and DC group editor Paul Kaminski.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!