Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Betty Crocker, cheerios, cinnamon toast crunch, general mills, Pillsbury

General Mills Drops Multiple New Items For America's 250th

General Mills has an entire lineup of red, white, and blue food items to help celebrate America's 250th Anniversary this summer

Article Summary General Mills unveils a red, white, and blue snack lineup for America’s 250th, led by festive limited-edition treats.

New General Mills highlights include Pillsbury Toaster Strudel Stars & Stripes and Betty Crocker America’s Birthday Cake Mix.

Fan-favorite General Mills brands join the celebration with Birthday Cake Cheerios and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float.

From Fruit Roll-Ups to ready-to-bake cookies and cinnamon rolls, General Mills packs summer with patriotic sweets.

General Mills has released a number of new food items with a bit of a red, white, and blue theme to them to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States. Some of these are already on the market, like the Birthday Cake flavor of Cheerios, but then some of them are brand new, like the Toaster Strudel Stars & Stripes or the Betty Crocker SuperMoist Delights America's Birthday Cake Mix. We have the full list of items you can get if you're truly looking to celebrate this country's independence with a ton of snacks.

Celebrate America's Birthday With a Ton Of Patriotic General Mills Food

Pillsbury Toaster Strudel Stars & Stripes : With flaky layers, fruity fillings, and seasonal decorative touches like star-shaped sprinkles and blueberry icing, these limited-time Pillsbury Toaster Strudel varieties make every bite feel a little more fun.

Pillsbury Grands! S'mores Cinnamon Rolls: A campfire favorite returns after a decade with a new recipe and more flavor in every bite.

Birthday Cake Cheerios : Spoon up vanilla cake–flavored Cheerios with sprinkles in this limited-edition Birthday Cake variety. Made with 21g of whole grain per serving, plus 12 essential vitamins and minerals.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Root Beer Float: A sweet spin on a classic summer treat, this cereal blends CINNADUST with root beer float flavor for a crunchy, creamy-inspired bite.

Fruit Roll-Ups Star-Spangled Cherry : These festive Fruit Roll-Ups bring bold cherry flavor to snack time and are made with no colors from artificial sources.

Fruit by the Foot Splitz Star-Spangled Strawberry and Berry Blast: Double the flavor and double the fun with these rolls that split in two, made with real fruit puree and no colors from artificial sources.

Betty Crocker America's Birthday Cake Soft Baked Cookie Mix : Celebrate summer with a limited-edition cookie mix featuring festive red and blue sprinkles and scrumptious birthday cake flavor.

Betty Crocker SuperMoist Delights America's Birthday Cake Mix: Celebrate America's 250th birthday in true star-spangled sweetness with a delectable white cake mix with colorful red and blue chips.

Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake! Red, White, and Blue Cookie Dough : Make entertaining easy this season with these ready-to-bake cookies that deliver a festive look with no prep. Just place, bake, and enjoy these warm, shareable cookies.

Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake! Apple Pie Dough : Enjoy the delicious flavor of apple pie in minutes for a simple and tasty treat.

Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake! Flag Cookie Dough: This Pillsbury cookie dough is decorated with an American flag shape, quick to bake, and perfect for patriotic gatherings like the Fourth of July.

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