SDCC: Who Can You Spot At The Bad Idea Party Of San Diego Comic-Con?

SDCC: Who Can You Spot At The Bad Idea Party Of San Diego Comic-Con 2025?

Dinesh Shamdasani hosted the Bad Idea Tiki Party 2025 at San Diego Comic-Con last night. And all manner of Hollywood executives made it out. As did Bleeding Cool's very own Jimmy Leszczynski. Who took the opportunity to get selfies with all sorts of people who fill the columns of Deadline. Come, join in the fun , and order a Holy Haymaker and Sanctified Shots all round to mark the launch of the new comic book series, Ordained. See you you can spot…

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A formerly direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Snd some very silly promotional ideas.

