Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro Picked Up By Massive Publishing

Sean Gordon Murphy has listed his Zorro comic on Kickstarter and got Massive Publishing, the publisher of Plot Holes, to pick it up as well.

Back in February, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Sean Gordon Murphy had licenced the rights to Zorro to publish his own comic book, Zorro: Man Of The Dead, from his own imprint, later this year. And that Sean Murphy has talked about his love for Zorro and wanting to write and draw a Zorro comic book for some time. The rights have been licenced from the likes of Topps and Dynamite Entertainment over the years, but it seems that Sean Murphy had decided to do that bit himself as well. Sean Murphy posted to Instagram, saying " I'm starting concept art for my next book, temporarily called "Zorro: Man of the Dead" I licenced the rights myself, so it'll be publishing under my own new label. More details to follow!" As well as plenty of that concept art, including surprising vehicles, suggesting this may be set in the modern day.

Now he has listed the project on Kickstarter and got Massive Publishing, the publisher of Plot Holes, to pick it up as well. "The idea for this book is Don Quixote meets Narcos, told in a contemporary setting," says Sean Gordon Murphy. "Diego is a young man who's convinced that he's Zorro—as a child, he had a psychotic break after witnessing the murder of his parents by the drug cartel in his village. To cope with the trauma, he embraces the 200-year-old legend of Zorro by putting on the mask, training with the sword, and waging a war against the Narcos to free his people."

''As a Hispanic comic writer and artist, Zorro is such an important character," says Michael Calero, Massive Publishing CEO. "He was one of the first and only representations of a Hispanic hero. Not to mention the archetype for so many other great characters. I'm especially honored to have legendary Hispanic creators like Humberto Ramos and Joe Quesada lending such beautiful contributions to the project."

The Direct-Reserve Kickstarter campaign is set to coincide with Día De Los Muertos. Supporters are able to reserve the limited series in a variety of premium formats from prestigious artists like Joe Quesada, Humberto Ramos, Adam Hughes, Amanda Conner/Jimmy Palmiotti, Walter Simonson, Dan Panosia and more. The deluxe pre-order campaign will also feature an exclusive connecting cover by Murphy , special book formats like a high-end Artist Edition, and a premium hardcover collection with cover art only available through this campaign, The Amanda Conner/Jimmy Palmiotti cover runs above. Lee Bermejo's below.

Massive will be offering a range of exclusive retail variant covers from Sean Murphy, Dustin Nguyen, Matteo Scalera, Tony S. Daniel, and more, starting on October 22nd. These releases will start in January and drop simultaneously with the campaign's digital rewards, followed by the fulfilment of the premium editions offered to backers. For the first time, stretch goals will not only unlock additional variant covers on Kickstarter but also at local comic shops. Here's a bit of Joe Wuesada's.

Kevin Roditeli, President of Massive Publishing, added, "All of us at Massive Publishing are excited for this new strategy. We believe it will drive fans to comic shops, extending the campaign experience all the way to the shelves of retail."

Sean Murphy, also known as Sean Gordon Murphy is known for his work on comics such as Joe The Barbarian with Grant Morrison, Chrononauts with Mark Millar, American Vampire, Batman and The Wake with Scott Snyder, Tokyo Ghost with Rick Remender, Batman/Scarecrow: Year One with Bruce Jones, Outer Orbit with Zach Howard and his own DC/Vertigo creator owned series Punk Rock Jesus andOff Road at Oni Press. But in recent years, he is best known as the creator of the Murphyverse at DC Comics, writing and drawing Batman: White Knight, writing its sequels Curse of the White Knight and Beyond the White Knight and creating the series Plot Holes.

Zorro was created in 1919 by Johnston McCulley in the novel The Curse of Capistrano, one of the earliest examples of a fictional masked avenger with a double identity, and a precursor to superhero fiction. Set in the Pueblo of Los Angeles in Alta California, he is a dashing masked vigilante swordfighter who defends the common man and indigenous peoples of California against corrupt and tyrannical officials and other villains. He wears a black cape, a sombrero cordobés, and an eye mask.

