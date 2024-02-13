Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Bear Pirate Viking Queen, Jonathan Marks Barravecchias, Sean Lewis

Sean Lewis & Jonathan Marks Barravecchia's Bear Pirate Viking Queen

Sean Lewis of King Spawn and Thumbs teams and Jonathan Marks Barravecchia have a new three-issue comic book series, Bear Pirate Viking Queen.

Launches May 1, 2024, from Image Comics, compared to Alan Moore's From Hell.

Stunning watercolor art sets the comic apart as a historical, visually arresting epic.

Praise from peers hails it as unique, genre-bending, and a 'beautiful fever dream'.

Bears. Pirates. Vikings. And Queens—all battling for their claim to determine what the world will become. Bear Pirate Viking Queen is a gorgeous, high fantasy story about the blood spilled to make countries. With 72 pages rendered in stunning watercolor artwork, this new comic book series is sure to be one of the most beautiful and thought-provoking books of the year.

"I always wanted to make something that hit me like From Hell the first time I read it," said Lewis. "Something with historical scope, something with a really uncompromised visual beauty, and something that felt BIG. Jonathan's work is incredible. The story is one I am incredibly proud of. We are shooting for 'canon' with this one."

Barravecchia added: "Bear Pirate Viking Queen has been a true collaboration, and unlike any other project I've worked on in the past. It's been fascinating to go back and forth with Sean, and truly impressive—even to me—that a meeting over drinks listing random 'cool' things to draw could turn into such an epic and poetic story. I'm so excited to share this book!"

Bear Pirate Viking Queen #1 will be puiblished on the 1st of May, 2024. Oh and they have already got some quotes from friends.

"Unlike anything that you've seen on the stands today. A story that moves unexpectedly, like the tides that it takes place on. A dark storm of adventure across a horizon filled with pirates and mysticism. A book worth your time and coin!" —Jeremy Adams "A glorious fever dream, thumbing its nose at every expectation with its languid, liquid, lethal fusion of history, hallucination and horror. A unique and irresistible book." —Si Spurrier "Hauntingly beautiful, this mystery of a tortured man and the demons he encounters dives deep and pulled me into its emotional waves." —Cecil Castellucci "A beautifully-illustrated, hallucinatory voyage across dark and dangerous waters. It's Pirates of the Caribbean as directed by Ingmar Bergman." —J.M. DeMatteis "What a beautiful issue. Stunning work." —Chris Ryall "I loved this. Beautiful water color imagery, savage lyricism, genre-bending surprises, sparse poetic prose – can't wait to read more!! It rules." —Jefferson White

