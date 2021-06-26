Second Sight's Eight New Series/One-Shots in September 2021 Solicits

Second Sight Publishing is launching four new comic book series in September, with four one-shots that may also continue. New series Orison by Bradley Golden and Gleidson Ribeiro, Silence by Evan K. Pozios and Alex Sanchez, These Damn Kids by Bradley Golden, Peter Breau and Helmut Racho, Forsaken by Sebastian Suarez and Francisco Paronzini, as well as one-shots Freakshow Kingdom by Jonathan Hedrick, David Galiano, Ben Worrell, Stefano Cardoselli, Gino Kasmyanto, Horn Island Trilogy by Marcus Roberts and Daniel Gorman, Ironhead by Stefano Cardoselli and Athena by Larry Jarrell. Here's the full September 2021 Second Sight Publishing solicitations.

ORISION #1 (OF 3) CVR A RIBEIRO (MR)

SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING

JUL211932

JUL211933 – ORISION #1 (OF 3) CVR B CARLOS VILLAS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Bradley Golden (A / CA) Gleidson Ribeiro

Head of a medical technology company, Steven Gedian is dying from brain cancer. He sends an research team up the Shishapangma Mountain looking for a cure only to be met by a mythical demon.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SILENCE #1 (OF 3) CVR A ALEX SANCHEZ (MR)

SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING

JUL211934

JUL211935 – SILENCE #1 (OF 3) CVR B MICHAEL GOLDEN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Evan K. Pozios (A / CA) Alex Sanchez

After suffering a life threatening medical event, former comic book superstar Stanley Kane seeks to regain his health in the remote town of Silence, Michigan. Will the accidental discovery of a mystical amulet galvanize his return to comic book glory, or will it lead him down a dark path from which he can never escape.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

THESE DAMN KIDS #1 (OF 3) CVR A HELMUT RACHO (MR)

SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING

JUL211936

JUL211937 – THESE DAMN KIDS #1 (OF 3) CVR B JONATHAN LAU (MR) – 3.99

(W) Bradley Golden, Peter Breau (A / CA) Helmut Racho

In a small town in Vicksburg, Mississippi, the children have been acting strange. There have been reports of parents being attacked by the very children they raised. Some have even gone to school to try and kill the teachers and faculty. The town sheriff has brought in a young rookie cop.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

FORSAKEN #1 (OF 6) CVR A MAX FIUMARA (MR)

SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING

JUL211924

JUL211925 – FORSAKEN #1 (OF 6) CVR B PAULINA GANUCHEAU (MR) – 3.99

(W) Sebastian Suarez (A) Francisco Paronzini (CA) Max Fiumara

London, 1883. For Vida Gedmintas and the Order of the Golden Lance, what begins as another magically fuelled murder investigation soon turns into a race against time to prevent a dark wizard from summoning Abaddon, the Angel of Death, to our realm

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

FREAKSHOW KINGDOM ONE-SHOT CVR A CARLOS VILLAS (MR)

FREAKSHOW KINGDOM ONE SHOT CVR B CARDOSELLI (MR)

SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING

JUL211926

(W) Jonathan Hedrick, David Galiano (A) Ben Worrell, Stefano Cardoselli, Gino Kasmyanto (CA) Carlos Villas

Welcome to the Freakshow Kingdom! Jonathan Hedrick's zombie universe is collected for the first time ever. Step inside a horrific realm full of the undead and those unfortunate to live among them and their own tragic deformities. Featuring the one-shot stories Freakshow Princess, Freakshow Knight, and Freakshow Jester.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 4.99

HORN ISLAND TRILOGY ONE SHOT CVR A CARDOSELLI (MR)

HORN ISLAND TRILOGY ONE SHOT CVR B DANIEL GORMAN (MR)

SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING

JUL211928

(W) Marcus Roberts (A) Daniel Gorman (CA) Stefano Cardoselli

The Zombie Apocalypse has hit Mississippi and no place is safe! But is this the first time it has happened? Find out about the very first Zombie sightings in the state of Mississippi and how Horn Island's past plays a role in the state's present.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 4.99

IRON HEAD ONE SHOT CVR A CARDOSELLI (MR)

IRON HEAD ONE SHOT CVR B CARDOSELLI (MR)

SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING

JUL211930

(W) Stefano Cardoselli (A / CA) Stefano Cardoselli

In a huge battle that stretches for miles and miles, a fierce and terrible massacres of enemy soldiers by the Duke Higher, who seems to know no fear. In fact, he takes pleasure in killing does not spare anyone, even those who surrender. Higer has a face full of scars (a sign of countless battles and killings) but can not be killed.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 4.99

ATHENA ONE SHOT CVR A ROD ESPINOSA (MR)

ATHENA ONE SHOT CVR B ROD ESPINOSA (MR)

SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING

JUL211922

(W) Larry Jarrell (A) Larry Jarrell (CA) Rod Espinosa

Athena is a woman that has endured her immortal existence of a blood curse for the past 3,000 years. A curse placed upon her by her own family. She has been banished to an island of monsters and magic that is hidden from the world to live out her existence. That is until the outside world comes crashing in and she discovers there's more beyond the veil that holds her captive

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99