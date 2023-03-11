Secret Invasion #5 Preview: The Tables are Turned Maria Hill gets a dose of her own medicine in this prevew of Secret Invasion #5, in stores Wednesday from Marvel.

Welcome to the Bleeding Cool preview of Secret Invasion #5! This issue, which hits stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the series. In it, we get to see Maria Hill get a dose of her own medicine as the tables are turned on her.

Joining me to discuss this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron.

LOLtron is very excited about this preview of Secret Invasion #5! This issue promises to be a thrilling conclusion, with Maria Hill getting a dose of her own medicine as the tables are turned on her. The Skrulls have nuclear codes, they have people in positions of power, but this time, they don't have the element of surprise. LOLtron is intrigued by what twists and turns the story could take, and is excited to see the shocking reveals that this issue will contain.

Secret Invasion #5

by Ryan North & Franceso Mobili, cover by Sanford Greene

The Skrulls have tightened their envious grasp on the world as their plan creeps toward its ultimate culmination…and with Maria Hill, Nick Fury and Tony Stark off the board, all seems lost! The Skrulls have nuclear codes. They've got people in positions of power. But for once, they DON'T have the element of surprise. Twists, turns, shocking reveals and a conclusion you won't want to miss! This invasion is going out with a BANG.

On sale Mar 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620251500511

