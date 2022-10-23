Secret of L.B. Cole's Success on Startling Terror Tales 11, at Auction

The cover of 1952's Startling Terror Tales #11 might just be the best example of the reason behind the memorable six-year run of company Star Publications during what might have been the most competitive period in the history of the American comic book market. Despite being fueled mostly by reprint material that was in many cases just 2-3 years old at the time, L.B. Cole knew to a certainty that he could sell that material better than it had been sold the first time on the strength of his own cover designs and execution. The L.B. Cole formula was simple during this period: tease one of the stories from the interior contents in a symbolic way, use bold, high-contrast imagery with a dose of sex appeal where appropriate, all colored in blazingly lurid poster art style. L.B. Cole gave a lot of thought to cover design that would stand out on the crowded newsstands, and this one certainly does that. One of the most highly sought-after Pre-Code Horror comics among collectors, there's a Startling Terror Tales #11 (Star Publications, 1952) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in the 2022 October 27 – 28 Halloween Pre-Code Horror and Crime Comics Showcase Auction #40207 at Heritage Auctions.

Comparing L.B. Cole's cover for Startling Terror Tales #11 here to the cover of the original source of its interior story, A Feature Presentation #5 (Fox Feature Syndicate, 1950) it's easy to see the method to Cole's madness. While accurately representing its interior story — a rare-for-the-period full-length tale originally called The Black Tarantula — Cole created a cover that a typical reader of the day would likely choose over the original every time. He even gave it a more intriguing title, The Ghost Spider of Death!!, (what is a Ghost Spider of Death? I don't know, but now I want to find out) and as was typical of the Cole formula for such comic books during this period he included an explanatory blurb on the cover: "Have you ever wondered why wickedness and evil remain in the world? How is it that some things can be explained, while others cannot? Are you sure you can walk without turning to see if you're being followed? If you can sleep without fearing the unknown… then read this story, for it may be the answer. Story? There are so many who claim to have seen and been bitten by the Ghost Spider of Death!"

Interestingly, there are blue and black logo variants on this one, which is perhaps a sign of L.B. Cole's attention to detail in getting that cover color to pop. This one certainly would have leapt off the newsstands of 1952, and that's why it's been a classic ever since. A Pre-Code Horror staple that's always in demand, there's a Startling Terror Tales #11 (Star Publications, 1952) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in the 2022 October 27 – 28 Halloween Pre-Code Horror and Crime Comics Showcase Auction #40207 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Startling Terror Tales #11 (Star Publications, 1952) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white to white pages. A heavily collected issue. The "classic" skull-spider cover, by L. B. Cole, holds bondage panels inside. This was the final issue of the title. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $1,029; VF 8.0 value = $2,400. CGC census 10/22: 5 in 6.5, 15 higher. CGC Grader Notes:

wear left top of front cover breaks color

light creasing to cover

multiple smudge back cover

wear all corners of cover View the certification for CGC Certification ID 2708907004. More information about Startling Terror Tales, and Startling Terror Tales 1952 #11.

