Separated At Birth: 100 Bullets And Black Sight

The two comics are almost twenty years apart. 100 Bullets #48, published by DC Vertigo, and Black Sight #2 published by ComiXology Originals.

The two comics are almost twenty years apart. Both with covers by Dave Johnson. The first from 100 Bullets #48 in 2004, from the comic book by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso published by DC Vertigo. In which " Jack and Mikey are up to their eyeballs in it, having walked straight out of a drug-induced stupor into a Wonderland-type zoo where the animals are big game, and people would rather hunt them than admire them. Lions and tigers and fat Mafiosi in cheap velour track-suits make for an interesting family outing."

And the second is from the more recent digital comic book series Black Sight #2, by Stephanie Phillips, Conor Boyle and Tom Napolitano, published by ComiXology Originals. In which "Alex awakens to her new reality inside a violent and scary mental hospital where nothing, and no one, is what they seem."

And with Johnson seemingly cutting and pasting from one cover to the other across the nineteen years. Given that the writer of 100 Bullets, Brian Azzarello, and the writer of Black Sight, Stephanie Phillips, are a couple these days, I am sure they will be able to work it out. However, it does make me wonder if financial pressures at ComiXology Originals, which I have heard rumours about, may be contributing towards this situation somewhat.

Separated At Birth used to be called Swipe File, in which we present two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trust you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you are unable to do so, we ask that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. Separated At Borth doesn't judge; it is interested more in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit, where writers and artists collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from the Comic Journal, which originally ran a similar column, and the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website, but Separated At Birth is considered a less antagonistic title.

