Stephanie Phillips & Brian Azzarello Are Together, Working On A Comic

It wouldn't be the biggest comic book industry secret to reveal that comic book writers Stephanie Phillips and Brian Azzarello are a couple. But it might be more of a revelation that they are working on a new comic book project together. Some do couple's massages or couple's therapy, well, Stephanie and Brian do couple's comics. It sounds very healthy.

That's the word coming out of New York Comic Con bar talk this weekend. It's not much to go on, but they are both on the DSTLRY creator list, so might this mystery project turn up there? They did have separate projects in the DSTLRY anthology The Devil's Cut though. Brian Azzarello puts most of his comics out through Image Comics, while Stephanie Phillips has Boom Studios and Marvel Comics on her speed dial. Maybe not Aftershock right now, though…

Azzarello began working in comics in 1992 in production at Comico, promoted to EIC. As the company collapsed, he started writing for DC Vertigo, including Jonny Double, the beginning of a long collaboration with Argentine artist Eduardo Risso, with whom he would launch 100 Bullets at Vertigo, as well as a rare long Hellblazer run for an American. Picked up to write Superman and Batman in 2003, this would lead to perennial projects such as the Joker and Luthor graphic novels with Lee Bermejo, leading to the infamous Batman Damned, and co-writing The Dark Knight Returns III with Frank Miller. He's also known for Marvel comic books such as Startling Stories: Banner, Cage, American Monster, and most recently, Faithless with Maria Llovet from Boom. He would also work with Risso on Moonshine and Spaceman at Image Comics.

Stephanie Phillips broke into comics with an original graphic novel in 2018 that was backed on Kickstarter called Kicking Ice. But she may be best known for Harley Quinn, Detective Comics and Wonder Woman for DC, as well as Rogue & Gambit and Cosmic Ghost Rider for Marvel, but she's had a big hit at Boom with Grim with Flaviano at Image with A Man Among Ye with Craig Cermak, as well as series The Descendant, Devil Within, The Butcher Of Paris, Artemis & The Assassin, Red Atlantis, Averee, Nuclear Family, We Only Kill Each Other and Beatrix Rose from Aftershock, Black Mask and Dark Horse, and right now for Marvel, Capwolf & The Howling Commandos and Alien.

