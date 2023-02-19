Separated At Birth: Abigail Harding & Astro Inferno Abigail Harding's Parliament Of Rooks artwork from three years ago looks a little like Astro Inferno RPG artwork. What do you tyhink?

British comic book creator Abigail Harding is currently working on a comic book called Parliament Of Rooks, to be released from Comixology Originals later this year. Three years ago, she released this piece of work-in-progress.

She recently was surprised to come across something very similar promoting a Kickstarter appear for the role playing table top game Astro Inferno, very much not by her.

Let's zoom in a little and turn up the contrast.

The artist working for Haxan Studios, putting this game together. With the original piece on the artist's portfolio website with the caption "The unlight Creature & Undying". Elsewhere on the site, they state that "The unlight Creature & Undying was the first sketch for Astro inferno and was done with 'Photobashing'" Photobashing is defined as "a technique that consists of using multiple digital assets like pictures, textures, and 3D models to create realistic-looking artwork."

All this can be dismissed as coincidence of course. But what is even odder that the Facebook page for Astro Inferno, had a Twitter contact detail for Abigail Hardy rather than anyone involved with the game.

After trying to contact them, Abigail Hardy tell us received no reply but tells the Twitter contact to her was removed. Their actual Twitter account (no longer mentioned at all on their Facebook page now) had been following Abigail Harding – but it no longer is. Funny that.

